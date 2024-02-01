"Excellent news": EU leaders welcome agreement on €50 billion for Ukraine

European leaders reacted positively to the finally agreed decision on €50 billion for the multi-year macro-financial EU support to Ukraine, which Hungary had been blocking since December.

Source: European Pravda

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium, holding the EU Council presidency, noted that the decision confirms the unity within the EU and stressed that Ukraine is not only fighting for itself but also for the freedom of all Europeans.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, emphasised that the agreement touches on not only funds to assist Ukraine, but also several other EU priorities.

Agreement!



The European Council delivered on our priorities.



Supporting Ukraine.



Fighting illegal migration.



Supporting European competitiveness.



A good day for Europe. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 1, 2024

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, expressed great satisfaction with the agreement, highlighting that it ensures greater structure, transparency, and predictability in providing aid. He stated, "Our message to President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people is clear: Ukraine can count on our support, both now and in the future."

I’m delighted that we have reached agreement on support for Ukraine. This 50 billion euro package will help us achieve more structure, transparency and predictability in our financial aid to Ukraine. Our message to President @ZelenskyyUa and the Ukrainian people is clear: Ukraine… — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) February 1, 2024

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa called the agreement "excellent news for the security of Latvia and all of Europe," emphasising its significance as another proof of unity within the EU.

Agreement! 27 #EU countries have fulfilled our commitment to provide #Ukraine with predictable, long-term support of 50 billion euros. This will strengthen 🇺🇦 in its fight for freedom. Excellent news for the security of #Latvia and all of Europe. 🇱🇻🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/YeXhRQ2nxG — Evika Siliņa 🇱🇻🇺🇦 (@EvikaSilina) February 1, 2024

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas commented, "It again demonstrates EU unity and that together we can deliver.

An important signal to Ukraine that the EU stands behind you long-term, until victory."

Background:

At the extraordinary summit on 1 February, EU leaders overcame long-standing resistance from Hungary and agreed to allocate a multi-year macro-financial assistance package to Ukraine in the amount of €50 billion.

