‘I Would Be An Excellent Running Mate’: Stacey Abrams Offers Her Services to Biden

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia who made headlines for calling out alleged voter suppression during her election, is offering to run alongside Joe Biden on the Democratic presidential ticket this year.

“Yes. I would be honored,” Abrams told Elle when asked whether she would accept an offer from the former vice president to serve as his running mate. “I would be an excellent running mate.”

“I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve,” she continued.

Abrams shot to notoriety in 2018 when she ran in Georgia to become the country’s first black female governor. She lost the election by 1.4 percentage points to her Republican opponent, Georgia’s secretary of state at the time, Brian Kemp, who enforced one of the strictest voter ID laws in the country while he was running against Abrams. Abrams has refused to concede the election ever since, alleging that Kemp engaged in voter suppression.

She originally signaled her willingness to run alongside Biden in February, saying she would be doing a “disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space” if she refused such an offer.

Rumors swirled earlier this year that Abrams is one of the top contenders to be tapped as Biden’s running mate. Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee to take on President Trump in November after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race last week.

Weeks earlier, Abrams said she intends to be elected president someday, saying “that’s my plan,” and that she believes the country will elect her to the top executive office over the next two decades.

Her openness to joining the Democratic ticket as vice presidential nominee comes after she signaled last year she would only run as a presidential candidate.

“You don’t run for second place,” she remarked during an appearance on ABC’s The View in March of 2019.

“The VP’s job is to be chief lieutenant and partner by taking on the roles and responsibilities assigned to you by the president,” Abrams said in her interview with Elle. “I am very self-aware, and I know that my résumé … is usually reduced to ‘She didn’t become the governor of Georgia.’ But it is important to understand all the things I did to prepare for that contest. … I am able to stand effectively as a partner, to execute a vision, and to serve the vision of the president.”

