Excelsior Award finalist Hoo Haven: Nursing hundreds of animals back into the wild

Word travels fast in small rural communities when one of its residents has medical training. Such was the case for Durand resident Karen Herdklotz.

"We live in the country, and people know I love animals," she said. "So, it was 'Hey Karen, I found a squirrel,' or 'I found a rabbit. Can I bring it to you?'

"I have nursing skills, but I don't pretend to be a doctor or a vet or anything. But I said, 'Yeah.' And you just do the best you can.'"

Herdklotz, a registered nurse, went from caring for small animals in her kitchen to having her husband, Steven, an electrician by trade, build a separate building on their Cleveland Road property to treat and rehab injured animals.

That was the humble beginnings of Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center in Durand. Over the past 40-plus years, Hoo Haven has evolved into a regional wildlife animal sanctuary treating 800 to 1,200 animals a year and releasing the vast majority back into the wild.

For their efforts, Hoo Haven is a finalist for this year's Excelsior Award, an accolade established by the Rockford Register Star in 1979 to honor an organization or institution whose work has a positive effect on life in the Rock River Valley.

Hoo Haven, a 100% volunteer operation, is located on 20-plus acres of Pecatonica River frontage at 10823 Cleveland Road. The property is dotted with numerous buildings and animal pens as well as a greenhouse, a small amphitheater, a vegetable garden and an indoor and outdoor pond.

Steven Herdklotz said Hoo Haven's animal hospital is the only such hospital within a 75-mile radius. In addition to the hospital's treatment and X-Ray rooms, a surgery room was added this year.

The Herdklotzes, who became hooked on animal rescue decades ago, continue to take classes and talk routinely to veterinarians in northern Illinois to southern Wisconsin.

"They know that we are not trying to be vets, but the more stuff that we can do before they arrive here, the more it helps them," Karen Herdklotz said.

"Our goal here is to take in injured and orphaned wildlife and get it back into the wild where it belongs."

Hoo Haven possesses 14 federal and state licenses and is an Eagle recovery center for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

While "hooing" owls can at time be the nosiest animals on the grounds, they are far from the only two- or four-legged creatures rehabbing at the center. Hoo Haven is a menagerie of animals on the mend — rabbits, squirrels, hawks, owls, eagles, ducks, pelicans, possum, deer, coyote, foxes, bobcats, turtles, snakes and many more.

Hoo Haven is a place where college students intern, where 34 Boy Scouts have completed Eagle Scout projects and where four Girl Scouts have earned their Silver and Gold Awards.

It's also a place where children and adults complete community service hours.

"The animals never judge them or talk back to them," Steven Herdklotz said. "So, they get more relaxed, and they really enjoy it out here."

The Herdklotzes said they often find themselves busier now in their retirement years than when they were employed, but they are not complaining.

"This is our way of giving back to God and to the earth," Steven Herdklotz. "That's exactly how we feel."

