How Excelsior Club became a hub for Charlotte’s Black community over the years

The Excelsior Club, a two-story white home on 921 Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte, became the city’s first Black nightclub in the mid-1940s.

Through the years, Excelsior evolved into more than a nightclub. It was a safe-haven for the Black community in Charlotte and travelers. The club even was listed in the Negro Motorist Green Book, a guidebook published from 1933 to 1967 during the Jim Crow era advertising hotels, restaurants and businesses throughout the South that did not discriminate against Blacks.

Through the years, it was the place for social events, political meetings and celebrations. A place where Black residents could network, organize and celebrate.

Hames “Jimmie” McKee and wife Minnie opened the The Excelsior Club on Beatties Ford Road in 1944. It was the first exclusive club for African-Americans in Charlotte.

But it closed in 2016 as the number of people going there dwindled and repairs mounted. Today, a chain-link fence wraps around the historic landmark pocked with peeling paint. A sign where the front doors once were states: “This Building Unsafe. Keep Out.”

‘The heart of the Black community.’ Beloved Excelsior Club in Charlotte evokes memories

“I try to not go that way (near the club) because it breaks my heart to see Excelsior at a standstill now,” said Phil Hatchett, 75, who co-owned the club with Ken Koontz in the 1980s. “I just want to go up and pat it and tell it, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ ”

A black-tie event held at Excelsior Club in Charlotte.

Five years ago, California developer Kenwood Investments purchased the club with plans to open a boutique hotel, music venue and possibly a small museum. As of last May, the plan still needed more parking to move forward.

Here are highlights of key dates to know about the Excelsior Club:

1944

Jimmie McKee and his wife, Minnie, bought the seven-room, two-story house in Washington Heights for $3,510 ($62,215 in today’s dollars) and transformed it the city’s first private club for Black residents during an era of widespread segregation.

The Excelsior Club on Beatties Ford Road as it was in 1944, the year it opened.

1946

A white Democratic candidate for sheriff named Clyde Hunter campaigned at the club. After he won, the Excelsior also became a political hub.

1952

Excelsior Club was renovated with Art-Moderne influenced architecture and expanded for a 300-person capacity.

In addition to its atmosphere and music, many came to the Excelsior Club to enjoy the food too.

1984

Ken Koontz and Phil Hatchett purchased the club. McKee stayed on to help until his death on July 25, 1985.

Ken Koontz was co-owner of Excelsior Club in Charlotte from 1984 to 1987 and helped protect it as a historic landmark.

1985

City Councilman Charlie Dannelly announced that he would run for re-election at Excelsior.

1987

N.C. Rep. Pete Cunningham purchased Excelsior Club. It also was designated as a local historic landmark by the local historic commission that year.

1992

Bill Clinton and Al Gore stopped by at the Excelsior Club while on the campaign trail.

2006

Civil rights attorney James Ferguson buys the club.

From left, Taj Ferguson, VP of club operations and program development, Barbara Ferguson and attorney James Ferguson II at the reopening of Excelsior Club after Ferguson bought it from Pete Cunningham in 2006.

2008-2009

The club was the center of attention for many members of the Black community in November 2008 for election night and watching the inauguration of Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president.

Excelsior Club crowd reacts as Barack Obama was projected to be the next U.S. President during an election party in November 2008 at Excelsior Club in Charlotte.

2016

The Excelsior Club was shut down for repairs. The club never reopened, as maintenance costs grew and business had slowed.

The Excelsior Club, as it looks today.

2017

In February, State Rep. Carla Cunningham, who acquired the property and mortgage from husband Pete Cunningham after his death in 2010, foreclosed on the property and Ferguson.

2018

A demolition permit for the club was issued to Cunningham. The building needed extensive renovations, including new floors, interior walls, HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems, and repairs for water damage to the roof.

A plan to save the landmark failed in October, after Mecklenburg County commissioners passed on approving a deal to buy the club.

2019

In April, the club was listed for sale for $1.5 million by New River Brokerage. In October, Excelsior was named to National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 11 Most Endangered Places list.

In December, a public-private partnership formed to save the club with city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County commission, Knight Foundation and Foundation for the Carolinas joining in.

2020

In December, California-based company Kenwood Investments purchased the club for $1.35 million. The sale included $250,000 in public and private funds.

The Excelsior Club’s latest owner has plans for a music venue and hotel at the site, but those plans have not moved forward yet.

2023

Kenwood Investments met with community members for input and an update about the site. Kenwood CEO Darius Anderson said he still needed 20 parking spaces to move the project forward. His plan includes a boutique hotel and music venue.

“A lot of Black history has been bulldozed over for development,” Anderson said at the May meeting. “The vision of Excelsior has nothing to do with me. It was the legacy that was created by Jimmie (McKee), and I’m hoping that we can protect the integrity of what he envisioned.”

Anderson did not return multiple requests since December for comment from The Charlotte Observer about where his plans stand now.

Source: Information compiled from The Charlotte Observer archives, Levine Museum of the New South, J. Murrey Atkins Library — UNC Charlotte, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room, James Peeler Collection at Johnson C. Smith University and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission, among other sources.