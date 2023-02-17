Excelsior Springs man accused of holding woman captive in home enters plea on 9 charges

An Excelsior Springs man accused of kidnapping and sexually torturing a 22-year-old woman while keeping her imprisoned in the basement of his home pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges Friday morning.

Timothy M. Haslett, 40, was arraigned in Clay County Circuit Court following his grand jury indictment announced Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

During the hearing Friday morning, a formal reading of the charges against Haslett was waived and a not guilty plea was entered in answer to the nine felony charges.

Haslett has remained jailed since October, when a young woman — barely clothed and wearing a metal collar around her neck — went to a neighbor of Haslett’s seeking help. She later told police that for weeks she had been restrained in a small room her captor — known to her only as “Timothy” — apparently built in his basement.

Prosecutors initially charged Haslett — held in Clay County jail since early October — with one count of rape, one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault. The grand jury indictment returned Tuesday replaced the charges filed in October.

Haslett’s bond is now set at $3 million.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced new charges against Haslett during a press briefing Tuesday, saying more than 1,200 hours have been spent on the investigation into Haslett as more than a dozen agencies, including the FBI and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, have assisted Excelsior Springs police.