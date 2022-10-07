Excelsior Springs police investigate alleged kidnapping, sexual assault. Suspect in custody

Police are investigating a kidnapping and sexual assault after a woman in Excelsior Springs reported she was held against her will early Friday morning.

The woman contacted police in Excelsior Springs at 7:47 a.m., saying she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted in the 300 block of Old Orchard Street, Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sarah Boyd said in a news release.

Clay County deputies and Excelsior Springs police took a suspect into custody.

Police are awaiting a search warrant, Boyd said Friday afternoon.