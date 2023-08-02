Make an exception — televise Trump’s trial

Our nation’s news is dominated by former President Donald Trump’s indictments. Whether they are justified or not, one thing would go a long way toward informing that debate.

Federal courts have a policy of no cameras in the courtroom. As an attorney, I understand that policy. However, as with all good policies, sometimes exceptions must be made.

Trump’s trial will not be ordinary. Given the divisions in our nation, broadcasting the hearings and the eventual trial can only help. Americans are entitled to full transparency with these historic proceedings.

Eric Littman,

Pinecrest

Trump’s indictment

A big thank you to Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice. It is a relief to see that what has largely occurred in plain sight is finally acknowledged by the law.

The collective hallucination (the Big Lie) propagated by Republicans about the 2020 election has been recognized and won’t be tolerated as just another side in a political dispute. The former president engaged in criminal activity for all to see.

To live in a democracy vibrant enough to acknowledge that activity and prosecute him is tremendous. Long live democracy and the rule of law.

Darrell Arnold,

Surfside

Complex trial

Everyone should read the 45-page Aug. 1 federal indictment of former President Donald Trump carefully.

While an indictment only requires probable cause to believe a crime has been committed, Justice Department policy, particularly in white collar cases, is not to indict unless it believes it can win at trial, and that requires the government to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to the indictment, there are many witnesses favorable to the government. That there are un-indicted co-conspirators may mean that some or all of them are cooperating witnesses.

There is another issue: How will the Bureau of Prisons house a former president and his required Secret Service detail if there is a conviction and he is sentenced to prison?

The answer, perhaps, is an arrangement similar to the one used for former Panamanian military leader Manuel Noriega when he was convicted and imprisoned in Miami many years ago.

In Trump’s case, this would involve having a separate multi-room apartment where the Secret Service detail could come and go as needed. This trial should be very interesting.

Robert E. Panoff,

Pinecrest

Mind-blowing

What kind of state is Florida? What kind of nation has the United States become?

The so-called “Free State of Florida” does not allow some convicted felons who have paid their debt to society to vote, and then prosecutes other convicted felons who have voted after being provided voter registration cards. What is perhaps even more remarkable is that there is nothing in the United States Constitution that prohibits an imprisoned convicted felon from being elected and serving as president.

When will the people of Florida and of the United States recognize what is being done to our country, solely by politicians who care about nothing other than maintaining their positions of power?

That a convicted, imprisoned felon could possibly be our nation’s next president is beyond comprehension.

Robert Barrar, Miami

Mental health

Funny how all of a sudden, the media are so concerned about the mental health of our police officers. Not too long ago, the media seemingly supported the idea of defunding the police.

Rita Alvarez, Miami