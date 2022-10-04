‘Exceptionally tragic’: Polk County deputy, 21, shot, killed while serving warrant, sheriff says

Sarah Wilson
A 21-year-old Polk County deputy was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant early Tuesday morning, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Judd called the shooting, “exceptionally tragic.”

He said deputies were serving a warrant for failure to appear to a suspect accused of meth-related charges at a mobile home on Foxtown South in unincorporated Polk City around 3 a.m.

When deputies entered the home, Judd said shots were fired.

Judd said the deputy was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Judd is expected to provide more details on the shooting later on Tuesday.

See a map of the scene below:

