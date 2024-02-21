The Excerpt podcast: US vetoes UN resolution demanding cease-fire in Gaza

On Wednesday's episode of The Excerpt podcast: The U.S. has vetoed a UN resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. USA TODAY Reporter Maureen Groppe looks at the potential implications of the Supreme Court's decision not to review a high school diversity case. Two men have been charged with murder in the Kansas City shooting. USA TODAY National Correspondent Trevor Hughes breaks down an Alabama court decision ruling that frozen embryos are children. Capital One is acquiring Discover Financial Services.

Hit play on the player below to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript beneath it. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Podcasts: True crime, in-depth interviews and more USA TODAY podcasts right here

Taylor Wilson:

Good morning. I'm Taylor Wilson. And today is Wednesday, February 21st 2024. This is The Excerpt. Today. What's next for the Israel-Hamas war after the US vetoed a ceasefire resolution? Plus the Supreme Court declines to take on a school diversity case. And charges have been made in the wake of the Kansas City shooting.

♦

The US yesterday vetoed an Arab-backed UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The 13 to one Security Council vote further isolates the US on Israel's side in a conflict that continues to stir up global outrage. For its part, Britain abstained from the vote. The US has already vetoed two similar resolutions. US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, called the vote, "Wishful thinking and irresponsible." She said in a statement that the US has been working on a hostage deal and six week truce that could serve as the first step toward building a long-term solution to the crisis. And she said that demanding an immediate ceasefire without an agreement requiring Hamas to release hostages will not bring a durable peace.

A draft US resolution would call for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, contingent on all hostages being freed. The resolution would urge Israel to abandon plans to invade Rafa, the Southern Gazen city, filled with refugees who have fled violence elsewhere in the territory. Meanwhile, the UN World Food Program said yesterday that it's pausing deliveries in Northern Gaza until safe conditions are in place for their staff and people they're trying to reach. The suspension of food and aid distribution could have disastrous consequences in Gaza where an estimated 25% of people are near starvation.

♦

The Supreme Court yesterday declined to take on a controversial admissions policy meant to increase diversity at a prestigious high school. I spoke with USA TODAY reporter Maureen Groppe to learn more. Maureen, thanks for hoping on The Excerpt today.

Maureen Groppe:

Happy to be here.

Taylor Wilson:

So Maureen, what's some of the background information our listeners should know about this case and what did the high court decide here?

Maureen Groppe:

Well, this decision comes after the Supreme Court ended the use of affirmative action at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. That was one of their biggest decisions last year, and schools and businesses have been scrambling to respond ever since. In this case, a top school in Virginia had an admissions policy that relied on where the potential students lived, not on their race. But some parents complained that the policy ended up increasing the number of Black students at the expense of Asian American students. So those parents challenged the policy, they lost at the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court let that decision stand.

Taylor Wilson:

And what did we hear from the dissenting justices on this?

Maureen Groppe:

Well, two of the nine justices disagreed with their colleagues' decision not to review the admissions policy of this high school. Justice Alito wrote a dissent and Justice Thomas signed on to that dissent. In it, Alito said that the Fourth Circuit, the lower court, wrongly upheld the policy because Asian Americans are still overrepresented in the high school, they're just not as much as they were before. And Alito said, "That's like saying racial discrimination is constitutional so long as it's not too severe."

Taylor Wilson:

And Maureen, what are the broader implications of the court's decision not to hear this case?

Maureen Groppe:

Well, it may be that the court is saying that there are ways to achieve diversity without using racial preferences. But one expert I quote said that, "It may also be that the court is waiting to see the various ways that schools respond to last year's decision. And then see if those new policies are challenged and whether the lower courts then uphold them or strike them down. They want this to percolate a little bit more before they weigh in again."

Taylor Wilson:

And you mentioned those affirmative action decisions. Was this decision to decline to review the case surprising after those rulings on college affirmative action in recent months? How did these cases compare?

Maureen Groppe:

It's a little hard to answer that question without knowing the reasons that the appeal was denied. Alito and Thomas, they wrote a dissent, as I said, explaining their position, but the justices who didn't want to take the case rejected it without comment. And that's typical that that happens. It's usually just the dissenters that speak up. But it leaves us without knowing why the justices didn't want to review this admissions process.

Taylor Wilson:

And going forward, Maureen, what's next for the court when looking at similar cases that deal with diversity in education?

Maureen Groppe:

Well, this won't be the last case like this that will come before the court, either from a school or in another area, a business. So we're just going to have to stay tuned and see what happens next.

Taylor Wilson:

All right. Maureen Groppe, great insight as always. Thanks so much.

Maureen Groppe:

Thank you.

♦

Taylor Wilson:

Two men have been charged with murder and other crimes in connection with a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade. Last week, the gun violence left one person dead and 22 injured. Dominic M. Miller and Lyndell Mays each face charges including second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. They're each being held on $1 million bond according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office. The shooting broke out as more than a million people gathered in front of Kansas City's Union Station to celebrate the Chiefs' win. People ranging in age from eight to 47 suffered gunshot wounds. And Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, was killed. Police said Miller's firearm was the weapon that fatally struck her.

♦

Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that frozen embryos are children. I spoke with USA TODAY national correspondent Trevor Hughes for more on the decision and what it might for the future of in vitro fertilization. Hello, Trevor.

Trevor Hughes:

Hey, how's it going?

Taylor Wilson:

Good. Thanks for hopping back on The Excerpt today. So Trevor, let's just start here. What did this Alabama court decide?

Trevor Hughes:

This court ruling basically says that embryos created in the IVF process have the same legal rights as a child. Which they have been somewhat of a gray area for many years because this has never been pushed before in exactly this way. But Alabama has some very specific laws about personhood, and the judges made a very specific finding that embryos are essentially children in a different form.

Taylor Wilson:

And Trevor, what might this functionally mean for the IVF community, not just in Alabama, but potentially around the country?

Trevor Hughes:

When you do IVF, oftentimes many different embryos are created, some are implanted, some are stored and frozen. And so what this decision does is it raises a whole bunch of questions about IVF, the process by which it happens and the embryos themselves. There are maybe as many as a million frozen embryos stored in this country. Are those suddenly going to be treated legally as children? Do they have a right to be born and raised up to be brought to life? There's a lot of questions that we just don't yet have answers to.

Taylor Wilson:

Trevor, what do supporters of this court decision argue?

Trevor Hughes:

For many religions, particularly the Christian faith, life begins at conception. And so for them, these embryos are worthy of protection as a child. And so they're applauding this ruling and saying, "This is something that should have been done a long time ago. And that these embryos, which are created in God's image should be allowed to develop."

Taylor Wilson:

Trevor, it is an election year. What impact could this have on the presidential election where reproductive rights are really shaping up to be a major issue?

Trevor Hughes:

I would say having a family is such a deeply personal decision and it affects Americans of all walks of life. And I think it just adds emotional fuel to this ongoing conversation in America about abortion rights, reproductive rights and healthcare for women and men.

Taylor Wilson:

All right. Trevor Hughes is a national correspondent for USA TODAY. Thank you, Trevor.

Trevor Hughes:

Glad to be here.

♦

Taylor Wilson:

Capital One is acquiring Discover Financial Services in an all-stock transaction valued at over $35 billion, the company said yesterday. Capital One shareholders will own 60% of the combined company, while Discover shareholders will own 40%. The deal could mean perks for customers, including better service, luxury airport lounges and more. The acquisition gives Capital One access to Discover's high credit quality customers and its network of payment processing services, an area dominated by Visa and MasterCard. With more premium customers, experts say Capital One will need to compete on perks. That might also include Capital One considering adopting Discover's offer of doubling cardholders cash back or miles at the end of their first year. You can read more with a link in today's show notes.

♦

Be sure to stay tuned to The Excerpt later today when my colleague, Dana Taylor, will be joined by USA TODAY national music writer Melissa Ruggieri, to discuss whether Beyoncé can convince country music that she belongs. Check out the episode right here on this feed, beginning at 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Thanks for listening to The Excerpt. You can get the podcast wherever you get your pods and if you're on a smart speaker, just ask for The Excerpt. I'm Taylor Wilson. Back tomorrow with more of The Excerpt from USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Excerpt: US vetoes UN resolution demanding cease-fire in Gaza