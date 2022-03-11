Excessive force investigation highlights a lack of police accountability

Police reform remains a hotly debated issue in Delaware and our state has fallen behind many states in taking steps to address critical issues like police accountability.

Esteban Parra's reporting over the last couple of weeks shows readers what's at stake when the public isn't informed about the misconduct of a police officer.

In late September, then-Wilmington police officer Samuel Waters was captured on a store security video repeatedly slamming another man's head into a plexiglass wall.

Waters, who was fired from the Wilmington Police Department in January, was indicted last week and charged with eight crimes, including two felonies: tampering with public records and perjury.

The indictment revealed that nine days earlier Waters injured a man when he drew his nightstick and placed it on the neck of the man who court documents say was bent over a vehicle, not resisting being handcuffed by another officer.

Wilmington police told Delaware Online/The News Journal they launched an investigation into the Sept. 12 incident that day. But citing Delaware's Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, the department will not say why the officer under investigation was allowed to continue patrolling city streets.

By comparison, changes to Maryland's police bill of rights allow the public to view police misconduct records. That's how Delaware Online/The News Journal learned of Waters' firing from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office in 2017 – 11 months before Wilmington Police hired him.

