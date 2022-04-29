Excessive force lawsuit dismissed

Apr. 28—A lawsuit alleging excessive force against a former Cumberland County deputy has been dismissed.

"It was dismissed very favorable to us," Cumberland County Attorney Philip Burnett told the Cumberland County Commission April 18.

Federal court documents note that both sides took part in case resolution efforts that resulted in an undisclosed agreement. That agreement did stipulate that the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

The lawsuit was filed June 26, 2021, and stemmed from a June 28, 2020, incident.

Jordan Farmer claimed he was hit multiple times and shocked with a Taser following a cross-county chase of two individuals in a side-by-side utility vehicle. The suit named the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and former Cumberland County Deputy Ryan Ashburn.

The driver of the utility vehicle was charged and pleaded guilty to DUI and reckless driving in August 2020. Farmer was not charged in the incident.

He claimed law enforcement officers did not give him the option of exiting the vehicle under his own power and his feet became hung in the side-by-side. Farmer claimed he was struck several times by Ashburn with several blows to his head and body before a stun gun was used against him.

The county responded that Farmer had not been denied any rights protected by the state or U.S. constitutions or any other federal or state law.

In their answer to the lawsuit, attorneys for the county wrote, "The plaintiff's actions are the sole and proximate cause of the incidents described in the complaint and of any damages alleged to have been suffered by the plaintiff. Alternatively, the incident was caused, in whole or in part, by the driver, Cody Davenport, in initiating the illegal conduct and/or causing the pursuant by law."

The county and multiple deputies were named in second federal lawsuit filed Feb. 14, 2022, in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee alleging unreasonable arrest and excessive force.

The suit stems from the Feb. 16, 2021, arrest of John Richard McCart at a Deep Draw Rd. residence. McCart claims Deputies Dustin Jackson, Jacob Moore, Perrianna Evans and Eli Tollett entered the private residence and placed him in handcuffs and restraints. McCart said he had recently undergone medial procedures and was fitted with post-surgical apparatus and devices.

McCart claims violations of civil rights for use of excessive force, negligence, assault and battery, and infliction of emotional distress.

He seeks compensation for medical expenses, pain and suffering, mental anguish, loss of future earnings capacity, permanent impairment and injuries, attorney's fees and punitive damages.

In its response to the lawsuit, the county claims that it is entitled to immunity from state law claims and qualified immunity and/or absolute immunity from money damages, and that "no action or inaction on their part was the proximate cause of the plaintiff's alleged damages."

The answer also asks the court to determine fault for damages, adding that "the incident, which is the basis of this lawsuit may be, in whole or in part, the result of actions of the plaintiff."

The court filing argues McCart is primarily at fault for the incident and should be barred from bringing the claims citing "his failure to use reasonable and ordinary care after being advised of the presences of law enforcement, for failure to follow the directives of law enforcement, for exercising unreasonable conduct in pointing and/or aiming a weapon at law enforcement personnel after repeatedly being told that they were with the Sheriff's Office."

The county seeks attorney's fees and costs associated with the defense of the lawsuit and dismissal.

The court issued an initial case management order, with amended pleadings due by June 1, discovery in the case by Nov. 21, and dispositive motions due by May 26, 2023. Trial is tentatively set for Nov. 7, 2023.

McCart is represented by Howard L. Upchurch of Upchurch & Upchurch law firm in Pikeville, TN. The county and the deputies are represented by Robyn Beale Williams of Farrar & Bates, LLP, of Nashville.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County.