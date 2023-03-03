Excessive force trial continued again in case against former city cop Michael Pessoa

FALL RIVER — The first of three possible criminal trials for former Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa, accused of assaulting and violating the civil rights of three men while they were in custody, was set to start this week, but it was continued.

Pessoa, a veteran patrol officer fired from the Fall River police department in January 2022, was scheduled to stand trial on Monday for allegedly using excessive force during an arrest of David LaFrance in February 2019 after responding to a neighbor dispute at 554 South Main Street.

According to court filings, after being detained while police investigated the complaint, another police officer indicated they would release LaFrance with no charges, Pessoa allegedly assaulted him.

LaFrance was criminally charged in connection to the complaint, but LaFrance’s defense attorney, Carl Ricci, presented video surveillance footage of the arrest.

In one of multiple motions filed by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office and defense attorney, Frank Camera, prosecutors alleged that the two men had words; Pessoa is seen knocking LaFrance in the head “and kicking out his leg to knock LaFrance to the ground.”

Indicted in June 2019, Pessoa faces one count each for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; civil rights violations, intimidating a witness; and a false report by a public official.

Pessoa’s next court date is for a status hearing on March 10.

The former officer's case has had a number of continuances, and as of Wednesday, a new trial has not been set.

Judge separates cases

While the District Attorney wanted the LaFrance case joined with the cases of two other alleged Pessoa victims, Judge Renee Dupuis agreed with Camera, that the cases should be tried separately. Dupuis noted in her order filed in December that the three alleged incidents were unrelated.

In addition to the LaFrance case, he will still likely face trial for assault, civil rights violations, intimidation and writing a false report related to alleged victim Carlos Roldan in October 2014; and a similar case involving Aliecer Rodriguez in March 2018.

The city has already paid out thousands of dollars to settle three civil cases involving Pessoa for excessive force and civil rights violations.

Lafrance also filed a civil lawsuit in January 2022, which is pending in federal court.

