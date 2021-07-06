Excessive heat bearing down on Southern California amid new heat wave

Pasadena Fire Capt. Art Dominguez creates a rainbow while hitting hot spots of the Tumbleweed fire near Gorman on Monday. More heat is on the way for the Southland, increasing the risk of fire danger. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

After a broiling July 4 holiday weekend, temperatures are expected to keep climbing across Southern California.

The heat is expected to build throughout the week, with highs soaring into the triple digits in some parts this weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts excessive heat will be possible Friday through Sunday, with temperatures reaching highs of 100 to 112 degrees in the Antelope Valley and the interior of San Luis Obispo County.

Warming trend throughout this week, with very hot conditions Thursday through Sunday. This heat has the potential to cause significant risk to sensitive populations. Stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during the heat of the day. #SoCal #LAheat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MUUq6bJhNv — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 5, 2021

The region’s valleys and lower mountains may reach highs of 90 to 100 degrees, while the coastal areas are expected in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Along with the increased heat comes an elevated risk of brush fires. During the Independence Day weekend, fire crews worked across the state to contain multiple blazes that were stoked by hot, dry conditions.

The threat of monsoonal weather is also lurking on the horizon later this week, according to the National Weather Service. “Mid-level moisture and elevated instability” is expected to move over Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said. Though thunderstorms do not appear likely yet, they could produce dry lightning if they develop.

Although there are no heat advisories in place in Los Angeles County, the National Weather service has said this weekend is “looking like a slam dunk for heat warnings” in the Antelope Valley.

Officials recommend drinking plenty of water, exercising caution while working or playing outside and never leaving children or pets in the car.

Free, air-conditioned cooling centers are available across L.A. County. Additional tips for high-temperature days can be found here .

An air quality advisory was in effect in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties on Sunday and Monday after July 4 fireworks.

Though air quality was considered unhealthy on Monday in L.A., the South Coast Air Quality Management district upgraded its forecast to moderate — though still unhealthy for sensitive groups — on Tuesday.

Air Quality Forecast (Tuesday, July 6th): https://t.co/szsyGAFunD

🏖 Coastal: Good -to- Moderate

🏙 LA: Moderate -to- Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

🌅 OC: Good -to- Unhealthy

🌄 Inland Empire: Moderate -to- Unhealthy

🌴 Coachella Valley: Moderate pic.twitter.com/lTgjrf1ShH — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) July 6, 2021

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.