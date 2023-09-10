Excessive Heat Warnings in effect this weekend!
High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring! Phoenix hit 110 degrees Friday afternoon, tying the daily record set in 1979.
High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring! Phoenix hit 110 degrees Friday afternoon, tying the daily record set in 1979.
There are better ways to celebrate your first UFC win.
As summer temperatures give way to cooler weather and the crowds lessen, fall presents a perfect opportunity to journey through Utah's five national parks.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The wife of former 'That 70's Show' star Topher Grace shared a message of hope for survivors of rape.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
It not only gives you easier access to plugs, it also organizes cables and protects your devices.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Amazon has announced "Prime Big Deal Days," a sales event set to take place in October 2023, following the earlier Prime Day held in July.
The average monthly principal and interest payment for borrowers buying a home using a 30-year fixed rate mortgage in July was $2,306.
The chic minimalist glasses come in a set of four with matching reusable glass straws.
At just 25 cents each, these nonslip space-savers are worth every penny.
A Starfield player has created what they claim is an “unbeatable" spacecraft after figuring out that the enemy AI targets the center of ships.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.
From Oprah-approved joggers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
Snap up wildly popular JBL headphones for 40% off, a set of pillows for over $70 off and a whole lot more.
Buehler and the Dodgers had hoped he'd return in time for the playoffs after he underwent Tommy John surgery last August.