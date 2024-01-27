Excessive rainfall expected Wednesday: NWS

(KRON) – The National Weather Service announced a slight risk for excessive rainfall in Northern California on Wednesday.

National Weather Service

Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties are forecasted to be the most impacted.

For your safety, please be mindful of rapid rises in creeks and streams, ponding of water on roadways and other low-lying areas, and increased risk of shallow landslides in slide-prone areas, such as rocks or debris on roadways.

