‘Excessive:’ Reactions to Pennsylvania lawmaker’s reported mileage

(WHTM)– An update on mileage reimbursement for a state lawmaker from Erie who has been collecting about $25,000 a year. The majority of that money is not for the 300-mile trip from Erie to Harrisburg, but rather for trips within his district and for trips to we’re-not-sure-where.

Page upon page of reimbursement requests. Some are clear, like session mileage. That’s the Erie to Harrisburg commute, or committee meetings in a specific place and time.

Other claims are less clear. Like meetings in and around the district. And even less specific, “Mileage other.” On average, Harkins is reimbursed about $25,000 a year for mileage and says he has the wear and tear to prove it.

“You’re constantly on the go,” State Rep. Pat Harkins (D) said. “My wife’s a saint. She understands she’ll travel with me at times, but it drives her nuts, too, you know?”

After our story, Harkins conceded to the local newspaper the numbers are high and he agreed to no longer submit in-district mileage. When combined with “Mileage other” and it’s a lot of money.

How much? Let’s go back to the numbers.

2018- Harkins billed $27,080.03 total for mileage, of that more than $19,000 ($19,348.62) was in the district or other.

2019- Overall mileage is more than $30,000. ($30,530.64) more than $19,000 ($19,348.62) in the district and other.

2020- Despite COVID-19 and shutdowns, total mileage reimbursement north of $26,000 ($26,655.44) again, more than $19,000 ($19,091.99) in district and other.

2021- More than $23,000 mileage, more than $19,000 ($19,569.64) in district and other.

2022- More than $26,000 reimbursed. In the district and other just over $18,000 ($18,031.71).

2023- With November and December not yet expensed, north of $21,000, just total, $16,000 ($16,293.81) of it in district and other.

“It just, you know, I had kids,” Harkins said. “I didn’t feel right driving somebody else’s vehicle with kids, throwing up when they were little. And but yeah, I mean, I think that is the solution.”

Harkins says he will no longer bill “In-district miles”. Does that include the unspecified “Mileage other”? We wanted clarification but he is no longer responding to emails or texts.

But there are responses.

“It does seem excessive,” Former Senator Jeff Piccola (R) said. “He says he keeps mileage records, I hope that’s the case.”

Piccola spent four decades in the House and Senate. He wonders whose been authorizing those payments.

“The answer is the policeman has to be the House of Representatives itself,” Piccola said.

“It’s up to Representative Harkins’ constituents to decide whether this is alright and I would not be surprised to see a couple of mailers in his district around the next election about this reimbursement,” Brittney Crampsie of Brit Crampsie Communications said.

