Excessive speed, alcohol considered factors after truck crashes into Sheboygan County building

OOSTBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies are saying excessive speed and alcohol are believed to be two factors in a Saturday evening crash in Oostburg where a truck drove into a commercial business building.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several 911 calls about a truck that had driven into a building on Center Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. on January 27.

A preliminary investigation showed that a truck, driven by a 58-year-old man from Cedar Grove, was heading west on Center Avenue when he tried to pass other westbound vehicles when there was oncoming traffic.

Deputies say the truck sideswiped an eastbound vehicle, causing it to crash into a commercial business building in the 900 block of Center Avenue.

The 39-year-old woman from Oostburg, who was the driver of the eastbound vehicle was not injured. The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

It was noted in the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office’s release that excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this incident.

No other information was provided.

