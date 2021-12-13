'Excessive and unjustified terror and violence:' York County hit with lawsuit over C-SAU

More than 45 current and former prisoners on Monday filed a class action lawsuit against York County over its use of a controversial contractor, alleging that his policies and training have created “a toxic culture where excessive and unjustified terror and violence is perpetrated with impunity.”

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Harrisburg and also names CSAU-1 LLC, a “corrections special operations” organization based in Greenville, South Carolina, as well as its “senior team leader,” Joseph Garcia, as defendants. That’s in addition to the current and former warden of York County Prison, the York County commissioners and corrections officers.

The plaintiffs are asking Senior U.S. District Judge Sylvia H. Rambo to enter a declaratory judgment that the practices, policies and conditions outlined in the complaint are unconstitutional and issue a permanent injunction prohibiting York County from continuing to use and implement them. The lawsuit also seeks punitive and nominal damages as well as attorney fees.

In a now-deleted video posted on C-SAU "Senior Team Leader" Joseph Garcia's Facebook, prisoners are pictured standing against the wall in a gym in handcuffs at 8:07 a.m. on March 31, 2021. That’s the same date and time when, two people who are incarcerated at York County Prison told the York Daily Record/Sunday News, corrections officers took them out of their cells, handcuffed them and made them face the wall for several hours in the gym. More than 45 current and former prisoners filed a class action lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court in Harrisburg.

“This suit is the result of York County and its officials hiring Joseph Garcia and Corrections Special Application Unit, LLC to develop policies for York County Prison and to train staff members of York County Prison,” Leticia Chavez-Freed, Alexandria Lappas and Alan Denenberg, the attorneys for the plaintiffs, wrote in the complaint.

“This caused a toxic culture where excessive and unjustified terror and violence is perpetrated with impunity by the defendants against the Plaintiffs and class members,” the lawsuit continues. “The uses of violence and militaristic tactics and weapons specified in this Complaint are dangerous, rampant, merciless, unrelenting, unjustified, immoral, and unconstitutional.”

In 2020, the York County Board of Commissioners approved a $122,850 contract with C-SAU to provide equipment such as Kel-Tec KSG tactical, pump-action shotguns and training for up to 18 corrections officers. The acronym stands for Corrections Special Applications Unit.

Two prisoners told the York Daily Record/Sunday News that corrections officers took them out of their cells, handcuffed them and made them face the wall in the gym for hours at York County Prison on March 31.

Next, the men reported, a man they believed was a contractor instructed the team to ready and aim their weapons.

York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle has stated that he saw “no unnecessary uses of force” and that there was “absolutely no reason to believe any of that happened.”

In a previous statement, Ogle said officials have “extreme confidence” in the program.

“C-SAU has proven its worth in a very short time period,” Ogle said. “County officials rely on prison officials for recommendations, and I would not recommend this program if I did not feel strongly that it works and is a benefit to inmates and staff alike.”

York County Commissioner Ron Smith has also vigorously defended Garcia and C-SAU.

“This program works. It has been proven to work, regardless of what people want to think about the gentlemen who runs that organization,” Smith said. “This program works, flat out.”

Later, the York County commissioners approved a two-year, $252,770 contract extension with C-SAU.

That’s despite the fact that those including the York NAACP spoke during public comment and noted that Garcia stated that he preferred “Dogs Lives Matter” on “Talking Lead Podcast.” He also predicted that there might be race riots in jails and prisoners after the murder of George Floyd in an interview with “Tactical Life Magazine.”

Don Reihart, solicitor for York County Prison, said he had not seen the lawsuit and declined to comment. Meanwhile, Garcia could not immediately be reached.

Garcia, the lawsuit alleges, has been criticized throughout the United States for his "fraudulent, abusive, immoral, and illegal practices.” Citing reporting from the York Daily Record more than a dozen times, the complaint asserts that he is “a fraud who falsifies and exaggerates his work history.”

He “touts himself as a military and corrections expert with a celebrated and longstanding career in law enforcement,” the lawsuit asserts. But while in the U.S Air Force, Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in a British prison.

C-SAU’s website contains pictures and videos of corrections officers “brandishing weapons of war and dressed in military fatigues,” according to the lawsuit. The business aggressively pushes the use of “militaristic tactics and weapons of war in the corrections setting,” the complaint states.

Garcia has glorified the use of concussion explosives, the lawsuit alleges, and employed them against prisoners at York County Prison.

Though the company’s written policies “falsely claim” that C-SAU teaches de-escalation techniques, the training focuses on “combat techniques including eye gouges, strikes to the head, attacks from K9s, and other excessive and justified uses of force,” the lawsuit claims.

York County, the lawsuit alleges, knew about Garcia’s “misrepresentations and deficiencies,” adding that “a cursory check of his background” would put “a competent prison official on notice” about his “checkered history.”

For instance, the director of the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center outside Charleston County, South Carolina, Abigail Duffy, said she warned an employee at York County Prison about using C-SAU in a phone call.

Duffy later supplied a copy of her phone records, which shows that she had a 12-minute call with York County Prison on March 16.

The lawsuit describes the incident that happened on March 31 in detail.

The complaint contains eight counts, including excessive force and cruel and unusual punishment, denial of adequate medical case and violation of substantial due process.

