Exchange Club of Monroe honors Officers of the Year

Monroe County's Officers of the Year are (left to right) Corrections Officer Cassandra Tremonti; Sheriff's Deputy Skyler Riffle; Monroe Police Officer Alexander McKenzie; Luna Pier Sgt. John Price and Michigan State Police Trooper Andrew Dayfield.

They’re dedicated, they volunteer, they work hard and they work together as a police team to make Monroe County a better place to live.

They are Monroe County’s Officers of the Year, an annual dedicated presented by the Monroe Exchange Club, now in its 55th year. This year’s recipients are:

Trooper Andrew Dayfield

· Michigan State Police Trooper Andrew Dayfield of the Monroe post, who joined the force in 2018 and is from Brownstown Township.

Officer Alexander McKenzie

· Monroe Police Officer Alexander McKenzie, who was hired by MPD in 2015. He and his wife, Emily, have one daughter, Madelyn.

Sgt. John Price

· Luna Pier Sgt. John Price, who’s been a law enforcement officer since 1989 and previously worked at Riverview. He’s married to Jessica, has six children and four grandchildren.

Deputy Skyler Riffle

· Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Skyler Riffle began his career as a corrections officer and thanked his fiancé, Taylor Coffman.

Corrections Officer Cassandra Tremonti

· Monroe County Corrections Officer Cassandra Tremonti, who’s married to Matthew and has two children, Brynn and Benson Post.

“We must not take for granted their service and sacrifice,” said 38th Circuit Judge Mark S. Braunlich, chairman of the Law Enforcement Recognition Program. “We must foster and reinforce the respect due to police officers.”

During a luncheon at the Monroe Golf & Country Club, members of the Exchange honored the five during National Crime Prevention Week. The event was attended by club members, the honorees’ supervisors and guests.

One guest included State Police Capt. Stephen O’Neill, District 1 commander, which includes nine counties, including Monroe. O’Neill said he was not aware of another service club honoring its law enforcement officers and was impressed at the recognition “especially in this day and age.”

Before handing out plaques to the recipients, Braunlich noted how it is a challenging time to be a police officer and expressed alarm at the increased violence directed at them.

“An attack on a police officer is an attack on all of us,” he told the audience. “These sobering news reports and tragic deaths are a stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement professionals face each and every day while protecting and serving our communities.”

Each recipient said they were honored to be selected and were impressed with how the different agencies work as one.

“It is so refreshing to work in a county where everyone works together for the betterment of the community,” said Luna Pier’s new chief, John Poe. “I’m so happy to be part of this family.”

“I love this job,” said Luna Pier’s Sgt. Price when accepting his award. “This is for all of us. This isn’t an individual’s plaque.”

City of Monroe Director of Public Safety, Chad Tolstedt, said his department’s recipient, Officer McKenzie, works in various capacities, including firefighting, bicycle patrol, accident investigator, and as a community officer.

“It’s been a great pleasure knowing him as a person and watching him grow as an officer,” Tolstedt said. “Officer McKenzie was selected for this award for his positive projection of the Monroe Police Department through hard work, dedication, professional appearance and demeanor. “

A man of strong faith, McKenzie said he overcame a speech impediment to succeed as a law enforcement officer.

“I didn’t think I’d ever be standing here today,” he told the audience. “It means more than I can express in words.”

Sheriff Troy Goodnough introduced both Riffle, as the deputy of the year, and Cassandra Tremonti, the first-ever Corrections Officer of the Year.

“They are both role models,” he said. “(Riffle) doesn’t wait for someone to call; he’s there. And (Tremonti) builds a rapport with (female inmates) to help them turn their lives around.”

Both honorees thanked the Exchange Club and recognized the others.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized,” Riffle said. “It’s very humbling.”

Acting Monroe Post Commander Lt. Stephen Borello said Trooper Dayfield is a hard worker who in the past year took 318 police complaints. He also noted that while Dayfield stops many motorists, he gave 206 verbal warnings while issuing only 52 tickets, which shows he’s compassionate and not intent on writing citations.

“I just want to thank you for the support you have for us,” Dayfield said when accepting his award.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Exchange Club of Monroe honors Officers of the Year