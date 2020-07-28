Exchange of fire near Israel-Lebanon border

Violence erupted on the Lebanon-Israel border Monday (July 27) as Hezbollah carried out an operation against the Israeli military.

That's according to Lebanese sources familiar with the activity.

Israeli military said there had been a 'security incident' on the country's northern border with Lebanon.

Local media also reported an exchange of fire in the area with militants of the Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Israeli army is prepared for any scenario. We are active in all arenas for the security of Israel - both close to our borders and far from them."

Israel's N12 News said the military foiled the attack and ordered residents in the area to stay indoors.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

A Reuters witness in Lebanon counted dozens of Israeli shells hitting the Shebaa Farms area.

A Lebanese source said Hezbollah's attack was made in retaliation for the death of one of its fighters.

They died last week in an apparent Israeli strike near the Syrian capital Damascus.

