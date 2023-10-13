Exchange of gunfire in Hagerstown in 2020 ends in plea deals for both defendants

A homeless man from the Hagerstown area received a five-year active sentence Thursday in Washington County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to possessing a regulated firearm when he had a previous felony conviction.

Rashard Dontel Wise, 43, received a plea deal for a Dec. 23, 2020, incident in which he and Elijah Jamar Moore, 27, of Jonathan Street , exchanged gunfire in the Jonathan Street area.

Neither man was shot, according to court records.

Judge Brett R. Wilson sentenced Wise to 15 years, suspending all but the mandatory five-year minimum for that charge. Wise has 1,022 days, or almost three years credit for time served.

Assistant State's Attorney Chris McCormack recommended that sentence, explaining that the previous felony that prevented Wise from being allowed to possess a firearm was a conviction for manufacturing or possessing a schedule IV drug with intent to distribute in South Carolina.

Wise's case was scheduled for trial Thursday. At first it appeared the case might be continued, but the attorneys said they were close to a deal and completed one within a few minutes.

Defense attorney Devy Patterson Russell told Wilson that Wise had completed a jail substance abuse program and a trauma/addiction/mental health recovery program. She also provided Wilson signatures and notes from about 28 Washington County Detention Center inmates whom Wise had ministered to while at the local jail awaiting trial.

Wise told the judge he had "truly changed the way people think by putting God in light," giving them the "ABCs of salvation," and helping them admit they were "sinners." Wise said he had stopped a lot of fights.

When Wilson asked him if he would "carry that same light" once his incarceration period is up, Wise said, "Surely" and that it was the "best thing in my life."

Reviewing the list of inmate signatures, Wilson said he saw some familiar names and to the extent Wise had done lasting good for those inmates, hopefully that is good for the community.

Once Wise is released from state prison, he will be on probation for three years with the first 18 months supervised.

He is not to have contact with Moore.

Russell, a private defense attorney handling Wise's case on behalf of the public defender's office, said after the hearing that Wise received a fair sentence. She said he had "done a lot of good as evidenced by the signatures and statements" of other inmates.

Wise and Moore were both initially charged with attempted murder in the case.

The State's Attorney's Office did not forward the attempted murder charge when the case moved from district court to circuit court.

The remaining charges in Wise's case, including first- and second-degree assault and gun charges, were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Moore previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault with other charges, including attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, dropped as part of the plea deal, according to court records.

Moore was sentenced to 20 years in state prison with all but 10 years suspended, according to his probation order. He had credit for two years time served. When released from prison, he will be on supervised probation for five years, according to court records.

What happened between Wise and Moore that December 2020 day?

Hagerstown police were called to Jonathan and West Bethel streets around 10:52 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2020, for a report of shots fired, according to court records. An anonymous caller reported seeing one man putting a handgun into his pocket and walking toward Murph Avenue.

Reviewing street video footage, three people were seen walking on Jonathan Street, McCormack told the judge. Two of the people were walking to next to each other and the third person was behind them.

Two of the people were identified as Wise and Moore.

It appears there was a "verbal quasi physical confrontation" with McCormack adding that he believed a push was involved. The two men separated and then start talking again.

McCormack said Moore pulls a weapon, points it at Wise and shots are fired. Then Wise pulls a weapon and returns fire.

Then the men went their separate ways, McCormack said.

Wise and Moore knew each other and were arguing about money, according to court records.

The next day, but just a few hours later, a Hagerstown Police officer saw Wise near the Franklin Street homeless shelter, McCormack said. The officer approached and heard a metal sound. He looked near the dumpster and found a loaded handgun, McCormack said.

Wise also made a statement to police, explaining his version, McCormack said.

