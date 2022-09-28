Exchange of gunfire leads to SC man’s death in confrontation with law enforcement

A man wanted for unlawful communication after an ex-girlfriend called law enforcement to report he had threatened her was killed Wednesday in a confrontation with four deputies.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis did not identify the man. The State Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation as it does with all shootings involving officers.

Lewis said the ex-girlfriend reported the man texted her and then sent her a photo of a gun. They had been broken up for a while, the sheriff said, and he had recently resumed communications.

Officers obtained the warrant to “give her some level of comfort” until she could get an order of protection.

He said they found him in an apartment complex in Taylors where a family member lived, followed him as he drove away but then were able to stop him. When they got out of their cars, an exchange of gunfire took place. Lewis said he did not know how many rounds were fired.

“Multiple,” he said.

No deputies were injured.

The Sheriff’s Office standards division is also investigating the shooting.