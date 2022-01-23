Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.19

Exchange Income Corporation (TSE:EIF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.19 per share on the 15th of February. The dividend yield will be 5.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Exchange Income Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 58.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 99%, which probably can't continue putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Exchange Income Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$1.56 to CA$2.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.9% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Exchange Income's EPS has declined at around 5.9% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Exchange Income's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Exchange Income you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

