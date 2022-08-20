Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.21

Exchange Income Corporation's (TSE:EIF) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CA$0.21 on 15th of September. This makes the dividend yield 5.0%, which is above the industry average.

Exchange Income's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Exchange Income was paying out 113% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 127.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 54% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Exchange Income Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.62 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$2.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.0% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Exchange Income has seen earnings per share falling at 2.2% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Exchange Income's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Exchange Income has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

