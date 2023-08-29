How to exchange old, high-emitting vehicles for an electric vehicle in Colorado

TechCrunch

Against all odds, Starfish Space has managed to pull its first orbital mission back from the brink of catastrophe, with the startup saying Tuesday that it has re-gained control over the Otter Pup spacecraft that had been rapidly tumbling through space. The Kent, Washington-based startup said it will now move ahead with an “extensive checkout” of the spacecraft’s onboard systems and a search for a new partner for its rendezvous, proximity and docking (RPD) mission. Starfish was one of several companies that hitched a ride to orbit on a space tug operated by Launcher (now owned by Vast).