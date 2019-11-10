Should You Be Excited About Maison Internationale de l'Informatique S.A.S.'s (EPA:ALMII) 18% Return On Equity?

One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. We'll use ROE to examine Maison Internationale de l'Informatique S.A.S. (EPA:ALMII), by way of a worked example.

Over the last twelve months Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS has recorded a ROE of 18%. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity in the company, it was able to earn €0.18.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders' Equity

Or for Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS:

18% = €3.2m ÷ €18m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Most readers would understand what net profit is, but it’s worth explaining the concept of shareholders’ equity. It is all the money paid into the company from shareholders, plus any earnings retained. The easiest way to calculate shareholders' equity is to subtract the company's total liabilities from the total assets.

What Does ROE Signify?

ROE looks at the amount a company earns relative to the money it has kept within the business. The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that the higher the ROE, the more profitable the company is. So, all else being equal, a high ROE is better than a low one. That means it can be interesting to compare the ROE of different companies.

Does Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS Have A Good Return On Equity?

Arguably the easiest way to assess company's ROE is to compare it with the average in its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. As is clear from the image below, Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS has a better ROE than the average (14%) in the Consumer Services industry.

ENXTPA:ALMII Past Revenue and Net Income, November 10th 2019 More

That's clearly a positive. In my book, a high ROE almost always warrants a closer look. One data point to check is if insiders have bought shares recently.

The Importance Of Debt To Return On Equity

Companies usually need to invest money to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash, for growth. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact the shareholders' equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS's Debt And Its 18% ROE

While Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS does have a tiny amount of debt, with debt to equity of just 0.014, we think the use of debt is very modest. The combination of modest debt and a very respectable ROE suggests this is a business worth watching. Conservative use of debt to boost returns is usually a good move for shareholders, though it does leave the company more exposed to interest rate rises.

In Summary

Return on equity is one way we can compare the business quality of different companies. Companies that can achieve high returns on equity without too much debt are generally of good quality. If two companies have the same ROE, then I would generally prefer the one with less debt.