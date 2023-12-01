Excitement continues to build for Big Ten Championship
The Michigan Wolverines are preparing for the Big Ten Championship game at the end of a unique season that saw them without their head coach for 6 games.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
With a 23-point spread and a 35.5 total, don't expect fireworks from Michigan-Iowa.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
Michigan-Ohio State is finally here.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde preview the biggest game of the college football season to date, Ohio State vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor.
The Hawkeyes are 9-2 to the under this season. Will that trend continue against Nebraska?
Harbaugh and Michigan will accept the Big Ten’s suspension of Harbaugh for alleged in-person scouting by staffer Connor Stalions. In exchange, the Big Ten will end its investigation into Michigan.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
Even without Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan train keeps chugging along.
Here's how to watch the Michigan at Penn State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
It's time for the Pac-12 Championship game. Here's how to watch Washington and Oregon face off tonight.
