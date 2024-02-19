There was excitement for her first day as a teacher, but her elation sunk into frustration.

A court bailiff decided to try to become a teacher. Her takeaways? When the final bell rings, you must realize that it takes a special person to be a teacher.

In August 2023, I traded in the courtroom for the classroom. After 11 years of working as a court bailiff, the judges that I worked for had moved to other courthouses. I was unemployed and ready to try something new, something fun. So, I applied for an office assistant position at a local elementary school — or at least that's what I thought I had done.

A few days later, a middle school principal called saying she had found my application on the district website and mentioned my application failed to list a specific position. She quickly asked me a question no one had ever asked me: "Have you ever thought about teaching?"

I thought, well, yes, it was an idea in my younger days but, no, not lately, especially with the state of public education now. But, 24 hours later I was sitting in the principal's office being interviewed, and she hired me on the spot.

The next few days were a whirlwind of new employee onboarding events. I obtained my access ID card, was assigned a district-issued laptop, attended new teacher training workshops and, after receiving an emergency teaching certificate, I finally moved into my first classroom. I had lined up guest speakers from judges and journalists to newsroom staff, musical artists and rappers. This year would be fire. I held a mix of nerves and excitement for the first day of school.

Day 1. The outdated textbooks from 2005, which would never be used again, were safely stored away. And I had placed a fresh unsharpened pencil inside each desk. As my students hesitantly walked through the door, I quietly wondered how I had gotten there.

Teenage footsteps hustled down the hall as middle-schoolers hoped to avoid receiving a tardy on their first day of school. Wait, did I somehow miss the soft, wavering sound of the first bell? My new students stared at me, and I at them. A quick memory of my childhood teachers taking roll with a caring smile crossed my mind. This was it. It was time to take the daily roll call.

My first day of teaching eighth-grade English Language Arts was about to begin. After a brief self-introduction, I handed everyone a fresh sheet of paper. Assignment: What did you do this summer? Tell. Me. Everything. Sadly, depending on who you are, sometimes "everything" can be summed up in one measly sentence.

I had been informed that most of my students were English Language Learners, but what I was not prepared for was their lack of comprehension in basic English. With my first assignment, I quickly understood that I was going to have to change my pre-planned teaching methods and focus on something more creative.

But without textbooks or Chromebooks, how could I properly teach a lesson? The kids would need extra time to read a passage, to decipher what the main idea was and then follow up with writing a page of comprehension. I realized it wasn't going to happen in one 55-minute class.

Sometimes it would take us three days to get through a story or video because I was having to replay it for those who hadn't quite understood, as well as students who had been absent. Then add on an extra three days to get all the homework turned in. I searched for a Spanish version of various lessons and replayed the modified language version multiple times. It was frustrating. If only my students had had their own personal Chromebooks for school and home, I think they would have been able to complete assignments in a timely manner.

My writing assignments consisted of simple questions I knew my students could easily answer. I asked them about their future goals and dreams and wholeheartedly encouraged them to reach those goals. I also informed them that being bilingual was an advantage in today's world. I didn't want them to stress out if they struggled completing assignments.

After receiving a few generic writing assignments from some of the students, I slowly began to notice which students would be my hardworking group of "A" students. There were only a few to name. Disruptive students were the ones who stood out most. I was used to class clowns and the occasional loud kid, but this was different. This was real life.

The daily monotony for English Language Arts weighed heavy on me. Most of my classes were attentive to me, but the classrooms that put up a fight were the hardest hours.

Pages of the old textbooks were being ripped to shreds and scattered on the floor. Books were being thrown across the room. Pencils and pens were broken in half and thrown about the room. Desks and chairs were scooted all over the classroom. Bathroom passes were given out, but those quickly turned into a joke. I requested a campus cop sit in my classroom for five minutes, but that request was denied.

Within less than a month of school, we had been through three emergency lockdown drills, a major girl fight and one real emergency lockdown. Numerous kids roamed the halls, sporting goods were stolen from the locked athletics cages and the school librarians' snack shack was snaffled. How does that much sugary loot get carried away without a witness?

On a typical day I would take roll for about 22 kids per class period. On this day, roll was called as usual. Before the end of the hour, I had magically lost two-thirds of my class. Where had they gone?

Some were out on a bathroom pass or needed to see the nurse, while others had simply walked out confessing they were too dumb to learn or didn't need school. Most students just did not want to sit in a classroom and asked to either go to the library or sit in the hallway. If they were able to complete their assignment in the hallway or in the library, then I allowed them those accommodations. In hindsight, I know it was not the best decision I made to be "the cool teacher."

After three weeks of chaos, I called it quits. I was proud of myself for being unafraid of trying something new and for being wise enough to know that it takes a very special person to be a teacher, of which I was not. My only regret is leaving behind those students who wanted to learn, kids who wanted a better life for themselves and truly wanted to financially help out their parents. So, when the final bell rings, you must realize you have been given the keys to the rocket. All that's left to do is to reach the stars.

C. Lucky Mansker

C. Lucky Mansker, of Moore, has a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and is a former emergency certified teacher for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ready to try something new, a court bailiff tries becoming a teacher