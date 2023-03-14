Excitement, Opportunity on the Rise After Bay Area VC Startup Community Event on Growing With CloudWerx and Google

San Jose, CA --News Direct-- Cloudwerx

CloudWerx, a full-service enterprise cloud consulting firm, hosted more than 150 executives from Bay Area digital native and startup companies at its recent Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Bay Area Executive VC Community Event. Attendees heard firsthand how some of the top high-growth companies are growing and scaling their businesses using the power of GCP in partnership with CloudWerx, Veza, AMD, and Tackle.

The event was held at Above The Rim at the Chase Center in downtown San Francisco on February 9. Darren Mowry, Managing Director at Google Cloud, delivered the evening’s keynote address.

Managing Director at Google Cloud Darren Mowry addresses the audience at Above The Rim on February 9, as CloudWerx’s Betsy Reed, Jason Geis, and Sidhant Gupta look on.

Featured speakers included CloudWerx’s Cofounder and CEO Jason Geis, newly appointed CTO Sidhant Gupta, and Cofounder and CRO Betsy Reed; AMD’s Sr. Director of Cloud Vertical Marketing Suresh Andani; Veza’s Chief Strategies Rich Dandliker; and Tackle’s Head of VCs and Startup Partnerships Luca Gianaschi.

“With all the networking and interaction throughout the evening, many CloudWerx customers said it was one of the best partner events they have attended and that they’re excited for the next one,” said CloudWerx’s Geis. “Google had the right leadership join to support CloudWerx, with excellent messaging and vision from Darren Mowery.”

Those in attendance were mainly CloudWerx greenfield accounts, with the CloudWerx sales team now reporting more than 20 new-new opportunities in the first week following the event. Feedback from the GCP team and CloudWerx customers on the success of the event and the amount of pipeline generated has been extremely positive.

“The event Thursday exceeded all of my expectations,” said CloudWerx’s Betsy Reed. “The turnout from the Google, VC, and startup communities was humbling and energizing! I’m looking forward to chartering more initiatives to support this combined community to continue to support the acceleration and growth of disruptors, innovators, and game changers.”

“I’ve come to know CloudWerx as nothing less than extraordinary,” said attendee Will Feldman, Founder of Pronto Media Group. “The event was filled with amazing people that went out of their way to be friendly and helpful. Inspiring talks, great food, amazing people in a cool location — what else can you ask for?”

To learn more about CloudWerx, please visit cloudwerx.tech.

About CloudWerx

CloudWerx is an engineering-focused cloud consulting company that provides the most elite technology resources to solve the toughest challenges. Maintaining 100 percent customer retention and a commitment to 11/10 technical, account and customer service, the CloudWerx team has unique experience working in some of the most complex cloud environments at scale and can help your business accelerate with confidence. Please visit https://www.cloudwerx.tech/ to learn more.

