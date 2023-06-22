'Exciting' new app explores Wiltshire's local history and heritage

A new "exciting" app to help visitors and residents explore a county's local history and cultural heritage has launched.

Explore Wiltshire features information about historical landmarks, cultural sites and significant events that have helped to shape the county's landscape.

The free app shares historic photos, engravings and information from the archives of the Wiltshire and Swindon History Centre.

It launched on Wednesday.

The location-aware app initially launched with information and trails for Bradford on Avon, Chippenham, Cricklade, Devizes, Salisbury and Warminster, plus a link to the Explore Malmesbury webpage.

Cllr Richard Clewer, the Leader of Wiltshire Council and Cabinet Member for Heritage, Arts and Tourism, said the authority was "delighted" to launch the "new and exciting app".

"It will encourage residents and tourists alike to get out and about [and] feel the benefits of fresh air and exercising.

"And all while exploring the rich and diverse heritage of Wiltshire's parishes, towns and city," he added.

He said the interactive maps, walking trails, hunts and challenges; plus photographs, audio and visual clips, will help people explore their local area in "an exciting way".

He said the app is "vital" in keeping up with people's habits, offering experiences that internet shopping "simply can't provide".

'Promote the county'

Phil Harding, from Wessex Archaeology and Channel 4 programme Time Team, features on the app, offering introductions for each town.

Mr Harding said: "I'm not ashamed to say I love Wiltshire which makes me really pleased to have any opportunity to promote the county."

He said the country has much to enjoy beyond the well-known sites such as Stonehenge and Avebury, and Salisbury Cathedral.

"It will make any trip just that little bit more enjoyable," he added.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk