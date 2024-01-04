'Exciting': St. Joe Community Foundation sets record in 2023 with $5.39 million in grants

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The St. Joe Community Foundation had a record year of giving in 2023, helping multiple local nonprofit organizations.

According to a press release from the foundation, it doled out $5.39 million in grants last year. This is the most for a single year since the foundation was created in 1999 by the St. Joe Company, a large land-development company headquartered in Panama City Beach that mainly works in Bay and Walton counties.

While the St. Joe Foundation is a separate entity than the St. Joe Company, it is funded by transfer fees on certain real estate sales by the St. Joe Company.

"At the end of each year, it's exciting to see the continuous growth that the St. Joe Community Foundation has been able to generate in terms of grants awarded to deserving local charities," April Wilkes, executive director of the foundation, said in the release. "But it's even more exciting to see what happens when those funds get out into the community and start to make real differences in the lives of people in Northwest Florida."

The release notes that of the total $5.39 million in grants for 2023, more than $2.6 million went to help education, about $1.1 million went to help healthcare, about $630,000 went to help community outreach programs, about $521,000 went to help cultural arts and about $407,000 went to help environmental programs.

Examples of local nonprofits that received grants from the foundation in 2023 include: the Bay Arts Alliances, Education Foundation for Bay District Schools, Gulf Coast State College Foundation and Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center. There also were many others.

The St. Joe Community Foundation now has granted more than $43 million since it was created.

"Thanks to our local not for profit partners, we are achieving improvements in quality of life for people in our community who may have been struggling to receive healthcare before, or to fund educational, environmental or cultural programs," Jorge Gonzalez, president of the St. Joe Company and member of the foundation's board of trustees, said in the release. "By working together, we believe we are making important improvements in Bay and Walton counties."

To apply for a grant, or learn more about the St. Joe Community Foundation, visit www.joe.com/community-foundation.

