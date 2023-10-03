Excluding colleagues from group chats is discrimination, rules judge

Mark Brosnan's claims for disability discrimination, victimisation and unfair dismissal were all upheld

Excluding work colleagues from WhatsApp group chats can be categorised as discrimination, a judge has ruled.

Bosses leaving staff out of messages sent to other colleagues could be viewed as an “unfavourable act”, Employment Judge Sarah George said in a tribunal.

The ruling comes after a plumber was awarded more than £130,000 in compensation for exclusion from an online staff group while off work with a back injury.

Mark Brosnan said he had been left out of a work chat created to “communicate important safety information” while employed by Coalo, a company wholly owned by Hounslow London borough council.

A Watford tribunal heard that the 60-year-old, who had worked for the company since September 2016, began suffering from a lower back injury in June 2019.

Forced to take 15 days off work in February 2020, Mr Brosnan was called to a “formal absence meeting” and given an occupational health assessment, where it was estimated he could return to work in two to three weeks.

However, Mr Brosnan told the tribunal he was left “extremely depressed” when the recommendations made to accommodate his return were ignored.

Disability discrimination

The following April, he then sustained a further injury to his lower back, one he said resulted from a “failure to implement” the initial occupational health recommendations and from carrying out work he “had not been trained for”.

It was during a grievance meeting in August 2021 that Mr Brosnan was then informed he had been “excluded from a WhatsApp group because of sickness absence”.

Ms George said the chat “had been created to communicate important information to employees (including in relation to health and safety)” and that Mr Brosnan was told by a manager “he was not added because he was absent”.

Mr Brosnan eventually resigned in December 2021, having received no correspondence from bosses regarding his grievance and denied full sick pay, when his absence should have been categorised as an “industrial injury”.

Ms George said: “Some employers do not contact employees at all during sickness absence for risk of exacerbating their ill health or bothering them with work related matters at a time when they should be recuperating, but that cannot be presumed and in the absence of evidence put forward by [Coalo].”

“I’m not satisfied that there was any justification for this,” she added.

Mr Brosnan’s claims for disability discrimination, victimisation and unfair dismissal were also upheld. In total, he was awarded £134,411 in compensation.

