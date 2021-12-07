Exclusive-Up to 1 million COVID vaccines wasted in Nigeria last month

Nigeria distributes COVID-19 vaccines
Edward McAllister, Libby George and Stephanie Nebehay
·4 min read

By Edward McAllister, Libby George and Stephanie Nebehay

DAKAR (Reuters) - Up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used, two sources told Reuters, one of the biggest single losses of doses that shows the difficulty African nations have getting shots in arms.

Governments on the continent of over one billion people have been pushing for more vaccine deliveries as inoculation rates lag richer regions, increasing the risk of new variants such as the Omicron coronavirus now spreading across South Africa.

In Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and home to more than 200 million people, fewer than 4% of adults have been fully vaccinated, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A recent surge in supply has caused a new problem https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/covid-shots-are-finally-arriving-africa-cant-get-them-all-into-arms-2021-12-06, however: many African countries are finding they do not have the capacity to manage the shots, some of which come with a short shelf life.

The expired doses were made by AstraZeneca and delivered from Europe, the sources with direct knowledge of vaccine delivery and use told Reuters. They were supplied via COVAX, the dose-sharing facility led by the GAVI vaccine alliance and the WHO which is increasingly reliant on donations.

A third source with knowledge of the delivery said some of the doses arrived within four-to-six weeks of expiry and could not be used in time, despite efforts by health authorities.

A count of the expired doses is still underway and an official number is yet to be finalised, the sources said.

"Nigeria is doing everything it can. But it's struggling with short shelf life vaccines," one told Reuters. "Now (supply is) unpredictable and they're sending too much."

A spokesperson for the National Primary Health Care Development Agency - the body responsible for vaccinations in Nigeria - said the number of vaccines received and used is still being tallied and it would share its findings in the coming days.

The WHO said doses had expired, but declined to give a figure. It said 800,000 additional doses that had been at risk of expiry in October were all used in time.

"Vaccine wastage is to be expected in any immunization programme, and in the context of COVID-19 deployment is a global phenomenon," the WHO said in a statement responding to Reuters' questions. It said vaccines delivered with "very short" shelf lives were a problem.

Nigeria's vaccine loss appears to be one of the largest of its kind over such a short time period, even outstripping the total number of vaccines that some other countries in the region have received.

It is not alone in wasting vaccines, however.

Across Europe, countries including Germany and Switzerland have struggled to maximise the use of doses. In January, officials in Britain forecast wastage of about 10% of vaccines. In April, France's health minister told local media that 25% of AstraZeneca, 20% of Moderna and 7% of Pfizer vaccines were being wasted at the time.

WEAK FOUNDATION

High vaccination rates in Africa are vital to ending the COVID-19 pandemic globally, health experts say. Only 102 million people, or 7.5% of the Africa's population, are fully vaccinated, according to the WHO.

Shortages of staff, equipment and funds have hampered rollouts. An anticipated surge in supply, comprising millions of doses in the coming weeks, could expose those weaknesses further, experts warn.

Nigeria's underfunded health system lacks everyday supplies like cotton swabs. Spotty power supply means fridges holding vaccines need to be kept on expensive fuel generators. Millions of citizens live in areas racked by banditry or Islamist insurgencies that medics cannot reach.

"The foundation is not strong. And if you don't have a strong foundation, there's not much you can build on top," Health Minister Osagie Ehanire told a public forum last week.

The short shelf life of donated vaccines does not help African nations.

South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo, both desperate for doses, had to send some back because they could not distribute them in time. Namibia warned https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/namibia-start-destroying-expired-vaccines-due-slow-uptake-2021-11-25 last month it may have to destroy thousands of out-of-date doses.

The situation serves only to increase vaccine inequality, experts warn.

"More than 8 billion doses have now been administered – the largest vaccination campaign in history," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter on Monday, marking a year ago this week since COVID vaccines were first administered.

"But we all know that this incredible achievement has been marred by horrific inequity."

(Reporting by Edward McAllister, Libby George and Stephanie Nebehay; Additional reporting by Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The first omicron variant COVID case confirmed in Mississippi, health department says

    The individual had recently returned from a trip to New York. Here’s what we know.

  • Armed gangs raise risks in vaccinating rural Nigerians

    Yunusa Bawa rolled his motorcycle away from the health care clinic where he works in Kuje, southwest of Nigeria's capital of Abuja, and secured a black box of COVID-19 vaccine for the rough ride ahead. The rocky and rugged pathway — Bawa described it as a road that “will make you tired” — was the least of his worries. As the emergence of the omicron variant underscores the importance of inoculating more people to prevent new mutations of the coronavirus, Nigeria also is facing a difficult path: Only 3.78 million are fully vaccinated.

  • South Africa readies hospitals as Omicron variant drives new COVID-19 wave

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa is preparing its hospitals for more admissions, as the Omicron coronavirus variant pushes the country into a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last month and has triggered global alarm as governments fear another surge in infections. South Africa's daily infections surged last week to more than 16,000 on Friday from roughly 2,300 on Monday.

  • Omicron variant detected in Pennsylvania. Here’s what you need to know

    At the moment, much of what we know about omicron — declared a “variant of concern” by the U.S. government — is preliminary and subject to change.

  • Vaccine mandates 'absolute last resort', WHO Europe head says

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus are an "absolute last resort", the World Health Organization's top Europe official said on Tuesday. More and more countries in Europe, including Germany, are debating whether to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory after Austria announced in November it would make inoculations compulsory as of Feb. 1 next year, prompting large protests. "Mandates around vaccination are an absolute last resort and only applicable when all feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told reporters.

  • 'An existential threat': Violent harassment over the 2020 election haunts election workers, but few perpetrators have been held accountable

    A recent defamation lawsuit against a right-wing website highlights how little recourse rank-and-file election workers have for violent threats.

  • SA Leader: rich nations fuel vaccine apartheid

    Speaking at the Dakar International Forum on Peace, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday (December 6) that if wealthy nations hogged COVID-19 shots while millions in poor countries died waiting for them it would amount to "vaccine apartheid".Sub-Saharan Africa has administered the fewest vaccines relative to its population of any region, with roughly 8 doses per 1,000 people versus 150 doses per 1,000 people globally, according to the World Health Organization.Ramaphosa said South Africa was one of only five countries on the African continent able to manufacture vaccines and that there was a need for new capacity to be built.

  • Demand for Oil, Gas to Remain Robust for Years, Energy Leaders Say

    Attendees of the World Petroleum Congress in Houston expressed confidence in their industry even as the new Covid-19 variant added to uncertainty about the global economy.

  • Family plans to challenge plea deal for driver responsible for son's death in Lakeway crash

    The family of Michael Babineaux plans to urge a Travis County state district judge to reject a plea deal for Cameron O'Connell on a charge of manslaughter.

  • Erie County sees surprising drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but flu cases surge

    Erie County's daily COVID-19 case count has declined each of the past five days but 46 flu cases were reported last week.

  • CDC raises travel advisories for France, Portugal to highest level amid COVID surge

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised COVID-19 travel advisories to their highest levels for a number of countries on Monday, including France and Portugal.Why it matters: The detection of the new Omicron variant last month has spurred fears of a new wave of virus infections.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Level 4 travel advisories were also issued for Jordan, Cyprus, Liechtenstein, Andorra and Tanzania on Monday.The big p

  • Canadian drugmaker says plant-based coronavirus vaccine is effective in Phase 3 study

    Quebec biopharmaceutical Medicago and U.K. drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline announced positive efficacy and safety results from the global Phase 3 placebo-controlled efficacy study of Medicago's plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in combination with GSK's pandemic adjuvant, conducted in over 24,000 subjects. The overall vaccine efficacy rate against all variants of SARS-COV-2 was 71%. The vaccine candidate demonstrated efficacy of 75.3% against COVID-19 of any severity for the globally dominant Del

  • Generation Coke: When did taking drugs become cheaper than a night at the pub?

    If, as it has been memorably asserted, the pandemic and its assorted lockdowns has largely seen middle-class people hiding and working-class people bringing them things, then it should hardly be a surprise that the delivery menu has also included illegal drugs. After all, there’s Ocado for groceries, a host of scooter warriors for meals and Amazon for everything else. Why should cocaine be any different?

  • The Taliban are courting Iran and China, hoping to avoid blackouts if other countries cut off power to Afghanistan for non-payment

    Afghanistan is reaching out to Iran and China for help as its Taliban-controlled power company faces an ongoing crisis of billing and crippling debt.

  • BP buys EV charging provider AMPLY in green energy push

    BP said it aims to double earnings from its global convenience and mobility businesses by 2030 and grow its global network of EV charging points by over six-fold to 70,000 during the same period. California-based AMPLY Power was founded in 2018 and serves fleets that operate trucks, transit and school buses, vans and light-duty vehicles. "BP is aiming to speed up electrification in the fast-growing fleet segment, which is key to lowering emissions from the transport sector - the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the United States," said Richard Bartlett, senior vice president, future mobility and solutions at BP.

  • People in counties that voted Trump more likely to die from Covid – study

    Areas that voted for Trump by at least 60% in November 2020 had 2.7 times the death rate than counties that voted heavily for Biden According to the latest data from the Kaiser Family Fund, the rate of Republican Covid vaccination has plateaued at 59% while 91% of Democrats have been vaccinated. Photograph: Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images People in counties that voted for Donald Trump are nearly three times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those who live in counties that voted for Joe Biden,

  • Federal court blocks vaccine requirement for federal contractors

    A federal judge in Georgia has blocked the vaccine requirement for federal contractors nationwide, who would have had to get vaccinated by Jan. 18.

  • WHO Europe chief says vaccine mandates should be an 'absolute last resort' in the fight against COVID-19

    Hans Kluge said vaccine mandates should only brought in if other methods to encourage vaccine uptake were "exhausted."

  • Chris Cuomo's Book Pulled By Publisher After His Firing From CNN

    An investigation revealed the former anchor played a bigger role in helping his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with sexual misconduct allegations.

  • Wayne County declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases spike

    Wayne County has one of the highest positivity rates in the state and has experienced a spike in COVID-related deaths since Nov. 1