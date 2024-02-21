Exclusive: After 3 years, Biden announces nominees for top federal prosecutor jobs in Iowa

More than three years after taking office as president, Joe Biden has named his picks to serve as the U.S. attorneys for the northern and southern federal judicial districts of Iowa.

The White House announced Wednesday that Biden is nominating Matthew Gannon, formerly a senior official in the Iowa Attorney General's Office, as U.S. attorney for the northern district of Iowa, which covers the northern half of the state including Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Fort Dodge, Sioux City.

For the southern district, which includes the Des Moines metro, Davenport and Council Bluffs, Biden is naming Davenport attorney David Waterman.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in each district is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in its jurisdiction, as well as representing the federal government in other legal matters. Appointees are nominated by the president and must be confirmed by the Senate.

Biden has been slow to make nominations for many positions, leaving them to be filled by acting attorneys under Department of Justice regulations. There are 93 U.S. attorney positions across the country, and with Gannon and Waterman, Biden has now announced 76 nominees to fill them.

Who is David Waterman?

Biden's top prosecutor pick for southern Iowa is an attorney at Lane & Waterman LLP in Davenport, where according to the firm's website he is the fifth generation of his family to practice law. Notable alumni of the firm include current Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman.

David Waterman's practice includes white-collar criminal defense, civil litigation, regulatory compliance and appellate work.

Before joining the family firm, Waterman worked for four years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Florida. He also previously did stints as a law clerk for Iowa federal judges Mark Bennett and John Jarvey, both since retired, and Judge Michael Melloy on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He received his law degree from UCLA in 2013.

The current U.S. attorney for the southern district is Richard D. Westphal, who has served since President Donald Trump's appointee, Marc Krickbaum, resigned in 2021.

Who is Matthew Gannon?

For the northern district, Biden has picked a longtime deputy to former Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Gannon worked for the Attorney General's Office from 2007 to 2023, including from 2021 to 2023 as first assistant attorney general. From 2007 to 2021, he led the office responsible for the attorney general's tobacco enforcement efforts.

He stepped down after Republican Brenna Bird defeated Democrat Miller in the 2022 election.

Gannon received his law degree from the University of Iowa in 1998 and spent nine years working for multinational law firm Arnold & Porter in Washington, D.C., before joining the Attorney General's Office.

Timothy T. Duax is the current U.S. attorney for the northern district.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Biden names U.S. attorney nominees for two Iowa districts