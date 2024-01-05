Exclusive 9 day forecast: Breezy to windy this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to slowly warm near 60 degrees this weekend.

The next storm system is expected to move through our area Sunday into Monday.

This is expected to produce strong winds both days and a slight chance for flurries Monday morning.

Stay weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.