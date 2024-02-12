Exclusive: 91-year-old man fights off would-be mugger in UES attack
Christian Torres, 45, is arrested and facing charges of first-degree robbery and assault of a person older than 65 for his alleged attack on a 91-year-old man in Manhattan.
Christian Torres, 45, is arrested and facing charges of first-degree robbery and assault of a person older than 65 for his alleged attack on a 91-year-old man in Manhattan.
The 2024 Hyundai Elantra N with a six-speed manual transmission gets an $835 price bump to $34,850 after the mandatory $1,150 destination charge.
The number of objects in space has risen dramatically over the past thirty years, and much of that is due to commercial companies unlocking new business cases and discovering cheaper ways to get to space. For commercial satellite operators, the biggest concern tends to be colliding with another object; for the U.S. Space Force, it’s making sure American defense and its allies knows where objects are in space, what they’re doing, and who put them there. One such company is LeoLabs.
Through all the success, Mahomes still speaks with a level head as he increasingly grows into the NFL’s version of Darth Vader.
It took a long time for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII to be scored.
Aston just took the wraps off its AMR24 Formula 1 race car for this 2024 season.
South Carolina improved to 23-0 with a dominant effort against UConn.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
Nike remains a top consumer discretionary pick, but the need for "newness and innovation" is creating market share opportunities for newer entrants into footwear as well.
At 40% off, this compact cutie is sure to save the day in dim hotel rooms.
If winter has chapped your lips, this salve promises to soothe and smooth your smackers.
“I just want to sing louder than I’ve ever sang; dance harder than I’ve ever danced," Usher said in January about performing during the Super Bowl halftime show.
People who are on their feet all day have referred to the comfy kicks as 'bubble-bouncing cushions.' Get ’em now while they're nearly 65% off.
Experts said that knowing how much money you have saved impacts everything else about retirement readiness.
The alleged domestic assault occurred Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
The 21-year-old was honored in a ceremony Friday.
NFL fans will watch "Thursday Night Football" and a playoff game on Amazon Prime next season.
Upgrade your space (or make someone's day!) with finds from Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Ugg and more.
The 25-year-old is currently averaging 28.9 points per game overseas.
Capital One's variety of consumer and business financial products, educational resources, and credit tools make it a great banking option. Read our full Capital One review.
"It's gonna be messy because it's true to life," host Scott Evans said of the new show.