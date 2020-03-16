EXCLUSIVE-Airbus eyes contingency plan to slow or halt output - sources

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Airbus has drawn up contingency plans to slow or stop production if France is placed under a further lockdown due to coronavirus, two people familiar with the matter said.

The plans, which range from a progressive impact to a full shutdown in production, are designed to anticipate a ripple effect across the planemaker's main industrial network in four countries, France, Germany, Britain and Spain, they said.

An Airbus spokesman noted production remained open and said the company was "permanently following the situation and developments in our home production countries". (Reporting by Tim Hepher)