Airlines, unions urge U.S. to prosecute 'egregious onboard conduct'

Flight attendants talk in a nearly empty cabin on a Delta Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines
David Shepardson
·3 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group representing major U.S. airlines and aviation unions on Monday wrote to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking the Justice Department to crack down on the growing number of disruptive and violent air passengers.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment on the letter, first reported by Reuters.

The letter from Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others, along with major unions said the "incidents pose a safety and security threat to our passengers and employees, and we respectfully request the (Justice Department) commit to the full and public prosecution of onboard acts of violence."

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Steve Dickson, in January imposed a zero-tolerance order on passenger disturbances aboard airplanes after supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump were disruptive on some flights around the time of a Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

Monday's letter added that the airlines and unions hope the Justice Department "will commit to taking action, along with coordination with the FAA, to ensure that egregious onboard conduct is fully and criminally prosecuted, sending a strong public message of deterrence, safety and security."

In a separate letter to Dickson, the groups asked the FAA to "refer abhorrent cases" to the Justice Department "so that the federal government may fully, swiftly and publicly prosecute criminal acts to the fullest extent of the law and deter this dangerous and concerning behavior."

The letter to Garland said that since the FAA's zero- tolerance policy was announced, the agency has received more than 3,039 reports of unruly behavior and has opened 465 investigations into assaults, threats of assault or interference with crew members.

In May, the Transport Workers Union of America, which represents Southwest flight attendants and was among the signers, said in a letter there were 477 passenger misconduct incidents on Southwest Airlines from April 8 to May 15.

"This past weekend, one of our Flight Attendants was seriously assaulted, resulting in injuries to the face and a loss of two teeth," the union wrote in a May 24 letter to Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly. "Today’s traveling environment requires a new level of firmness in both tone and direction to ensure proper control in the cabin."

Last week, two passengers were reportedly removed from a plane before it left for fighting over an arm rest.

The FAA has been proposing large civil penalties for disruptive passengers including for some who have assaulted flight attendants. Many have been fined for drinking alcohol onboard airlines, where it is still banned and several airlines have extended the alcohol ban because of poor passenger behavior.

More than 2,300 cases included passengers refusing to wear face masks as required on all airplanes.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on April 30 extended a federal face mask mandate on airplanes and in airports through Sept. 13.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul, Howard Goller and Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • High court: Congress erred in patent dispute board setup

    The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Congress erred when it set up a board to oversee patent disputes by failing to make the judges properly accountable to the president. Five conservative justices agreed that Congress had erred, but both conservative and liberal justices agreed on the fix. The result of the court's action is that the director of the Patent and Trademark Office can review and reverse any decisions made by the board's judges.

  • West hits Belarus with new sanctions over Ryanair 'piracy'

    Western powers hit Belarus with a wave of new sanctions on Monday in a coordinated response to Minsk's forced landing of a Ryanair plane last month to arrest a journalist on board, an act that is set to prompt further economic sanctions. The European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada blacklisted more officials, lawmakers and ministers from the administration of President Alexander Lukashenko, whose air force intercepted the Ryanair plane flying between Athens and Vilnius on May 23 in what the West called state piracy. "We are united in our deep concern regarding the Lukashenko regime's continuing attacks on human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law," the European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada said in a joint statement.

  • Durham police release name of 21-year-old man fatally shot during weekend argument

    Durham police are asking those with information about the shooting to contact the department.

  • Ambassadors recalled after latest Nicaragua arrest

    Mexico and Argentina recalled their ambassadors to Nicaragua for consultations Monday, a day after President Daniel Ortega's government arrested yet another presidential contender ahead of the Nov. 7 elections. Mexico and Argentina had broken with others in the region last week in not voting in favor of an Organization of American States resolution condemning more than a dozen recent arrests in Nicaragua of key opposition figures.

  • When it comes to heated divorce, pets aren't people too

    In the eyes of the law, pets are property when it comes to divorce, but new ways of working out custody of the dog, cat or parrot have sprung up with special mediators and “petnups” to avoid courtroom disputes. Alaska, California and Illinois are among states that have enacted laws giving judges leeway to consider the best interests of pets, not unlike what they do for children. A bill is pending in New York state to take the same approach.

  • U.S. Supreme Court denies Amarin's bid to revive Vascepa drug patents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by an Amarin Corp PLC subsidiary to revive patents on its heart drug Vascepa in a legal battle against generic drugmakers Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The justices declined to hear Dublin-based Amarin Pharma's appeal of a lower court ruling that affirmed that the patents were invalid following a challenge by Hikma and Dr. Reddy's. The lower court found that the patents were invalid as "obvious" based on "prior art," which means that earlier publications had already disclosed their innovations.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs insurers on Obamacare reimbursements

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by health insurance companies to seek a full reimbursement from the federal government under a provision of the Obamacare law aimed at encouraging them to offer medical coverage to uninsured Americans. The justices turned away appeals brought by private insurers Maine Community Health Options, Community Health Choice Inc and Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative. The insurers had said they were collectively owed millions of dollars for each year they did not receive payments the government had pledged to make under the 2010 law, formally called the Affordable Care Act.

  • Harvard defeats students' lawsuit over lack of COVID-19 tuition refunds

    Harvard University won the dismissal on Monday of a lawsuit by students over its decision not to partially refund tuition when it moved classes online early in the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said three students leading the proposed class action failed to show that Harvard had contractually promised them in-person instruction and access to on-campus facilities during the spring 2020 semester. The lawsuit was brought by law student Abraham Barkhordar and two master's degree candidates, Ella Wechsler-Matthaei in education and Sarah Zelasky in public health, on behalf of students in Harvard's 12 degree-granting schools.

  • Brazil's beefed up 'Bolsa Familia' welfare program to be less than 300 reais a month - sources

    Brazil's new "Bolsa Familia" welfare payments to the poor will average below 300 reais ($59.50) a month, sources familiar with the discussions said on Monday, less than the figure President Jair Bolsonaro had indicated last week. The revamped nationwide program is expected to come into effect in December this year or early next year, and average payments are certain to be increased from the current 190 reais a month. But with the Economy Ministry keen to keep control of the public finances and make sure its spending cap rule is not broken, the stipends are likely to be less than the 300 reais a month Bolsonaro flagged recently.

  • New this week: Whales, 'LFG,' 'Mysterious Benedict Society'

    — In between Euro 2020 games this week, carve out some time for the new soccer documentary “LFG,” a revealing look at the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s battle for equal pay from Oscar-winners Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine. Players past and present talk about making the decision to go up against the federation to get commensurate pay with their male counterparts and they do not hold back.

  • Piers Morgan brands Meghan Markle ‘Princess Pinocchio’ in latest attack

    Broadcaster insists he was not fired by ITV following remarks he made about the Duchess of Sussex

  • New Zealand Weightlifter to Become First Transgender Athlete to Compete in Olympic Games

    A weightlifter from New Zealand will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.

  • Emma mattress Prime Day deal: Rest easy with 51% off in the sale

    In the market for an upgrade? Now’s your chance to save big on the leading bed in a box

  • Texas man set wife on fire in 2014. Now he’s off to prison for assaulting her in 2019

    He hit her in the face after an argument in 2019.

  • Dozens shot across US in weekend of violence as Biden prepares to launch his anti-crime policy this week

    Biden pushes Senate to pass gun reform to address ‘public health epidemic of gun violence’ – but Republicans oppose bills passed by House Democrats

  • Ammon Bundy, who led armed occupation of federal refuge, announces run for Idaho governor

    Ammon Bundy announced he is running for governor of Idaho during a campaign event on Saturday.Why it matters: Bundy led a 41-day armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016 and is currently banned from Idaho Capitol grounds after trespassing there last summer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "I’m running for Governor because I’m sick and tired of all of this political garbage ju

  • Fauci says critics who have seized on emails are ‘actually criticising science’

    Top US health official initially advised against mask-wearing‘“Fauci has blood in his hands.” Are you kidding me?’ US politics – live coverage Anthony Fauci was part of Donald Trump’s coronavirus taskforce and is now chief medical adviser to Joe Biden. Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, has responded to growing rightwing criticism and conspiracy theories connected to the release of thousands of his emails under freedom of information la

  • Our Favorite Home Tech Is On Sale This Amazon Prime Day

    There’s no better time than now to pick up Amazon’s best-selling smart hub. Get it now! What’s nice about this robot vacuum from Eufy is that it can automatically increase suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed.

  • WeWork posted it best sales since its botched 2019 IPO, but its offices are barely half full

    As companies return to offices, WeWork is seeing its best sales since late 2019, when its IPO failed and its founder was ousted.

  • Clippers in familiar spot: 6 ways they can flip the script

    Here are six things the Clippers can do against the Suns to flip Sunday's 120-114 loss into a win in Game 2 on Tuesday.