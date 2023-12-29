Exclusive: Alex Batty was living apart from his mother weeks before final row

Alex Batty had been living separately from his mother and her new boyfriend for weeks before a final row prompted him to leave, The Telegraph can reveal.

Melanie Batty, 43, moved from a caravan into a newly converted stone house in early November, but was only joined by her 17-year-old son two days before he dramatically fled the Pyrenees on foot in search of a “normal life”.

Greater Manchester Police has now launched a criminal investigation after she allegedly abducted Alex, then aged 11, from his legal guardian, his grandmother, while on a week’s holiday in Spain in 2017.

Since returning to the UK, Alex has spoken of living under false names with his mother and grandfather David Batty in a hand-to-mouth existence in and around hippy communes in Morocco, Spain and – most recently – France, working for hours a day on the land in return for food and enjoying no social life.

He said this was because his “spiritual” mother was stridently anti-government and wanted to avoid him becoming a “slave to the system”.

However, this newspaper can now reveal that in the months before her cover was blown, Ms Batty had adopted a more comfortable lifestyle that appeared to involve her son less.

Moving on

She moved from a caravan near Lac Montbel to a £480-a-month converted cowshed in the hamlet of Villefort, Aude, with her boyfriend Fabrizio, who is believed to be Italian.

“The boy and his grandfather –I knew them as Zack and Peter – had been living somewhere else for the first five or six weeks after Melanie moved in,” said Tony Smith, who owns the property. “They joined a couple of days before it all blew up and Alex left.”

Alex Batty with his mother Melanie and his grandfather David. Ms Batty had moved to a new house without her son and father

Mr Smith, 81, said Ms Batty had become well known in the local area, particularly in the nearby town of Chalabre, where she spent a lot of time sitting outside bars and cafes with her laptop writing what he presumed was a book.

“She knew an awful lot of people and was well liked,” he said.

“If you go into any bar then all patrons would know her, even though her French was non-existent.”

“The boy was rarely with her. Occasionally he and his grandfather would join.”

Ms Batty also appeared to become less reliant on working the land in order to pay her way.

Mr Smith said he believed the rent was paid for mainly by Fabrizio.

It is not known where or how Alex and his grandfather – Melanie’s father – were living during this time.

‘A good person but not a great mum’

Alex, who received no education from 2017 but dreamed of becoming a computer engineer, has described Ms Batty as a “good person” but “not a great mum”.

Having previously tried unsuccessfully to explore the possibility of going home, he escaped on foot towards Toulouse in the second week of December.

He is now home with grandmother Susan Caruana in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Alex is back in Britain after he fled the Pyrenees on foot in search of a “normal life” - The Sun

Although apparently reliant on Fabrizio’s money, Ms Batty was “very much in charge”, said Mr Smith, a former oil industry worker.

“The French have a saying – animal de compagnie. He was a lapdog, essentially.

“My impression was that Rose (Melanie’s false name) had given herself to god, whatever that means, and she was essentially averse to relationships unless it was on a spiritual basis. But they were certainly very fond of each other.”

Mr Smith revealed that Ms Batty had previously let slip that she was not her son’s legal guardian, but that when he questioned her about it she changed the subject.

He also said she tried to sell him the caravan she had been using in Montbel, where she had been asked to leave because the site was closing to non-residents for the winter, for €3,500 (£3,000).

Mr Smith added that anyone attempting to evade the police could easily slip south to Andorra or Spain. “They hardly ever check your passport at the border,” he said.

Taking refuge in a cult

However, he added that Ms Batty might well remain in the area, having taken refuge with one of the numerous “cults” for which this part of the Pyrenees is famous.

“They are fairly well concealed and close-knit communities,” He said. “These groups have the maries’ [local mayors] permission, because they are sympathetic to them. She could still be with one of them.”

Mr Smith has not been contacted by police in either the UK or France, despite GMP’s formal investigation.

“I was amazed when all this came out. To think I’d been harbouring a fugitive,” he said.

“When someone gives you their name you just accept it, you don’t wonder if it’s false.”

He said his former tenant appeared to have disconnected her phone and was no longer replying via email.

“She’s smart enough to know that you can be traced via your IP address if you use that,” he said.

