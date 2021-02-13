Exclusive Alister Jack interview: UK's Scottish champion fights his corner on hostile ground

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland - Heathcliff O'Malley/Heathcliff O'Malley

Everyone knows that Boris Johnson lags a long way behind Nicola Sturgeon in the polls in Scotland.

Last October one former Number 10 pollster went as far as to say that he was "loathed".

But Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, a guest on this week's Chopper's Politics podcast (listen on the audio player above), says they have got the Prime Minister all wrong. "He doesn't say things to wind up the Scots at all. I mean, historically, if you look at his name, he's a lowland Scot himself."

Mr Jack, who has accompanied Mr Johnson on six visits north of the Border continues: "His heart is 100 percent in the right place. He loves Scotland, he went there last summer on holiday. He doesn't love the midges so much, but loves the West Coast.

"He is all about what Scotland brings, whether it's through oil and gas, through renewables, green energy, whisky exports. There's a host of things - research at universities - that Scotland brings as a valued member of the union and he gets it."

The problem for Mr Johnson - and for his Government - is the hostility of the ruling Scottish National Party and the indifference of a local media that appears to be reluctant to criticise the nationalist government.

He says: "I know the Scottish nationalist government doesn't want to project him in a good light. Why would they? They get up every day and go to work and think, what can I do today to destroy the United Kingdom?

"That's what they exist for. They are a campaigning organisation to break up the United Kingdom. So they're never going to portray the prime minister in a good light."

The BBC has made matters worse during the pandemic by broadcasting a daily coronavirus press conference hosted by Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, he says, in an interview with the Telegraph's Chopper's Politics podcast.

"BBC Scotland have been very generous to her, giving her almost a daily political broadcast at lunchtime. It should be done by medical professionals. Does she need to be there when it's really medical and health information that's being imparted? I think there's a question about impartiality as we get closer to the purdah period for a Hollyrood election." Campaigning in government starts on or around March 25, he says.

Mr Jack singles out some of the wider press who "give her too easy [a ride], they don't question enough" although there are journalists both inside and outside Scotland - like former BBC interview Andrew Neil - "who really steps up to the plate".

He adds: "So like everything in life, it's a balance. But I do feel sometimes they don't always lead, especially the television media, don't always lead on what most Scots see as the most important story."

Mr Jack hopes this hostility will ease as Brexit - which Scots rejected by 62 per cent to 38 per cent at the 2016 referendum - disappears further "into the rear-view mirror" and successes like the vaccine roll-out are recognised as benefits of being part of the United Kingdom.

He says he is hoping that as "the pain of Brexit to those people who are passionate about it dulls" Scots will grasp "the benefits" of the Union. "What matters to Scots is protecting their livelihoods and protecting their jobs," he says.

The Government in London might have been "very distracted with the pandemic" but its passion for the Union is "absolutely there" and is "back at the forefront of everything this government is going to do", he says. "Every Whitehall department has been written to and told to get focus on strengthening the union."

This could start next within weeks when a report into UK-wide transport infrastructure from rail chief Sir Peter Hendy could give impetus to plans for a fixed link between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

I ask Mr Jack if he backs a £20billion bridge, as Mr Johnson did when he was foreign secretary in 2018. Mr Jack replies: "You say bridge. I say tunnel. I think a bridge would be closed for probably 100 days a year with the weather in the Irish Sea."

Mr Jack is careful not to prejudge Sir Peter's report but says: "My strong inclination would be that he thinks it should be a tunnel because he and I have had conversations about the weather patterns in the Irish Sea and Beaufort's Dyke, and there's a munitions deposit there. Tunnels deal with all those problems."

It was disappointing therefore that the SNP government ordered its civil servants not to engage with the Hendy review. "Transport connectivity leads to economic growth. That was proved by the Victorians with the railways. We know we need to improve our air, road and rail network across the United Kingdom," he says.

Elsewhere the UK Government is to start branding roads, bridges and other transport infrastructure that it pays for with union flags. He says: "A sign saying who paid for a specific project, which is what the EU do, is perfectly reasonable. But what matters more to me is that the infrastructure is built rather than who brands it."

Looking ahead Mr Jack is optimistic that the Scottish Conservatives under leader Douglas Ross are in "a better place now going into these elections" than they were in 2016, adding: "He's got everything to play for."

If the SNP wins power for another four years, the Conservative government will not be giving it another referendum on Scottish independence. "They have to stick to the competences that are devolved to them", he says.

"We have been very clear. Now is not the time. This is about the recovery from the pandemic. And that's what the United Kingdom needs. And we are crystal clear that a referendum is not on the agenda for us at the moment."

Mr Jack sees the SNP government's reliance on calling for a referendum as a fig leaf for its own domestic failings "whether it's the failing education standards, their inability to build a ferry, the inability to deliver a hospital, their incompetence in government".

The stock response is to pivot to the Constitution to keep their core support happy," he says even though it is at "six or seven on people's list of priorities. It's not what they go to bed at night".

Mr Jack will not be drawn on whether Edinburgh might be offered more self-government in the event of another SNP victory, saying it is a matter for either "a constitutional review" or "a royal commission and that's not on the government's agenda at the moment".

But Mr Jack adds: "Scotland works best and devolution works best when the devolved assembly governments work with the UK government. And that's the problem we have at the moment".

