Exclusive-Allies to approve Finland, Sweden NATO bid, offer security, diplomats say

FILE PHOTO: NATO meeting of foreign ministers, in Brussels
Robin Emmott
·3 min read

By Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies expect Finland and Sweden to apply to join the alliance in the coming days and will grant membership quickly, five diplomats and officials said, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces a radical rethink of European security.

During the one-year ratification of their membership, the allies would provide an increased troop presence in the Nordic region, hold more military exercises and naval patrols in the Baltic Sea and possibly rotate U.S. and British forces through Finland and Sweden, they said.

Finland and Sweden would not benefit from NATO's collective defence clause - that an attack on one ally is an attack on all - until the parliaments of all 30 member states have ratified the decision.

In the wider Nordic region, Norway, Denmark and the three Baltic states are already NATO members.

President Sauli Niinisto of Finland, which shares a 1,300 km (810-mile) border with Russia, will announce his stance on Thursday, a move that will be considered as official confirmation of Helsinki's decision to join.

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats are expected to decide on Sunday whether to overturn decades of opposition to NATO membership. Sweden's parliament is holding a parallel, all-party review of security policy which is due to report on Friday.

"Yes and yes: they will apply and they will be granted membership," said one senior diplomat, speaking on condition on anonymity, of how the two Nordic nations will act.

'BLESSED MOMENT'

"If not now, then when?" said a second diplomat, citing not only Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine but also the fact that Moscow has had to pour so many troops into its southern neighbour as part of its "special operation" to disarm it.

A third NATO diplomat concurred: "It is a blessed moment. Russia is not in a position to attack (the Nordic nations)."

However, envoys said Moscow could announce that it was moving missiles and other weapons and armour closer to its border with Finland.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined on Wednesday to comment on Russia's possible reaction.

"Of course, we observe everything that is connected with actions that are capable of somehow changing the configuration of the alliance near our borders in the most attentive way," he said. "This is a subject for very, very careful analysis. For now, we can't say any more."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, visiting Sweden and Finland on Wednesday, said he had agreed new deals with both nations to bolster European security, pledging support for their armed forces if they came under attack.

Johnson also reiterated that NATO is a defensive alliance that does not threaten other countries.

Russia strongly disagrees, viewing NATO enlargement as a direct threat to its own security. It has cited the issue as a reason for its actions in Ukraine, which also aspires to join the alliance one day.

Sweden recently sought U.S. reassurances that Washington would shore up its security in the event of Russian retaliation. The U.S. mission at NATO declined to comment directly.

"We are confident that we could find ways to address any concerns either country may have about the period of time between a NATO membership application and their potential accession to the Alliance," said Jeff Adler, spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to NATO.

Alliance diplomats and officials said membership bids by Sweden and Finland were sure to be approved, either at or before a planned NATO summit in Madrid on June 28-30.

"There's no exact timeline. We will not wait for the Madrid summit if it can be approved sooner," a NATO official said.

Some diplomats expected Finland and Sweden to apply for membership a few weeks before the Madrid summit to allow for approval at the summit, which will be attended by all allied leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden.

That would be full of symbolism for NATO. It was at an allied summit in Madrid in 1997 that Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic were invited to join, in the first of several waves of NATO's eastern expansion.

(Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fmr. president Trump ordered to pay $110,000 contempt fine

    Former president Donald Trump has been ordered to pay a $110,000 fine.

  • UK strikes new security agreement with Sweden and Finland

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he had agreed new deals with Sweden and Finland to bolster European security, pledging to support both countries' armed forces should they come under attack. Johnson signed the new declarations, described by Britain as "a step-change in defence and security cooperation", during visits to both Sweden and Finland on Wednesday. "What it says is that in the event of a disaster, or in the event of an attack on either of us, then we will come to each other's assistance, including with military assistance," Johnson said at a news conference in Helsinki.

  • Morant out with sore knee; Kerr tests positive for COVID, will not coach Warriors in Game 4

    Mike Brown will slide over a chair and coach the Warriors.

  • Factbox-Probable steps in any Finnish, Swedish NATO bid

    Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is expected on Thursday to say whether his country should join the NATO alliance, with Sweden following suit with its decision in the coming days. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Finland and Swedento the verge of applying for NATO membership and abandoning abelief held for decades that peace was best kept by not publiclychoosing sides. Both countries are close NATO partners, having taken part in allied exercises for years.

  • Peloton's Emma Lovewell says hot pot makes her nostalgic for home and miss her mom

    Years after growing up on Martha's Vineyard, the Peloton instructor says she still prepares one of her mom's signature dishes when she entertains in her New York home.

  • Nebraska GOP strains to unite after Trump's candidate loses

    Nebraska Republicans struggled to put the bruising campaign for governor behind them on Wednesday as a rally that was intended to highlight party unity instead showed division following the first major loss for a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump in this year’s midterm elections. Fissures remained evident in the hours after the primary was called for Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and other prominent Republicans. Charles Herbster, the Trump-backed candidate who finished second, appeared briefly at the event but left immediately afterward without taking questions or endorsing Pillen.

  • Finnish PM says joining NATO will strengthen security

    Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the possibility of her country joining NATO was for the security of its citizens and called for the international community to unite in stepping up sanctions against Russia during talks Wednesday in Japan. Non-aligned Finland and Sweden are set to announce their positions on NATO membership this week in what could be a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles to make decisive gains in Ukraine. “If Finland makes this historical step it is for the security of our own citizens," Marin told a news conference after holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

  • U.S. Senate confirms economist Philip Jefferson to Fed board

    Jefferson's appointment was approved by a 91-7 vote with all of the no votes coming from Republicans. Lawmakers on Thursday are expected to hand Jerome Powell a second term as Fed chair, though that confirmation vote is likely to be by a slimmer margin. However, that vote will amount not only to an endorsement of his handling of the pandemic crisis and the devastating 2020 recession that marked his first term, but also for the round of sharp interest rate hikes he began in March to fight the decades-high inflation that is marring his second.

  • Trump saw US allies like Merkel and Trudeau as 'weak' but adversaries like Putin and Xi as 'strong,' his former Pentagon chief said

    Experts on authoritarianism and democracy have said Trump's behavior as president emboldened and enabled authoritarians like Putin.

  • Family Ties

    Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, was so appalled by President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack that he signaled to colleagues shortly afterward that he was open to convicting Trump in an impeachment trial — and barring him from holding office again. A month later, however, McConnell voted to acquit him. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House, told colleagues in the days after Jan. 6 that he was going to call Trump and urge him to resign. But McCarthy soon change

  • New audiotapes have leaked of Sen. Lindsey Graham saying that Trump 'went too far' and 'plays the TV game,' while calling Biden the 'best person to have' post-January 6

    Graham is heard in the audio saying Biden "may be the best person" to have in office post-Capitol riot: "How mad can you get at Joe Biden?"

  • The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR): Russia sends specialised schools graduates to war, there is confrontation in the General Staff

    ILLUSTRATION OF The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR) OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 14:56 According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the Russian authorities plan to throw newly minted paratroopers into the war in Ukraine as soon as they graduate from schools, and meanwhile confrontation is growing among Russian generals.

  • Investigators find documents proving that Russia wanted to seize all of Ukraine

    ROMAN PETRENKO - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 14:47 In Trostianets, a town in Ukraine's north-eastern Sumy Region, investigators from the State Investigation Bureau have found key documents belonging to Russian military personnel that contain the Russian Federation's plans to seize the entire territory of Ukraine.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Free Speech’ Rant Is Immediately Dismantled On The House Floor

    Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin flipped the extremist Colorado Republican's comments right back at her.

  • Biden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- As Europe’s largest conflict since World War II rages in Ukraine, top Biden administration aides are increasingly convinced it could provide the US with an unexpected advantage -- against China.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsTerraUSD S

  • Trump's defense chief says he was accused of disloyalty after he refused to back claims the slain Iranian Maj. Gen. Soleimani was planning to attack 4 US Embassies

    "A trusted colleague told me that some of Trump's friends called to report on me, complaining that I was 'undermining' him," Esper writes.

  • Shooting farther with more punch: The Army finally found an M4 and SAW replacement

    Soldiers, special operators and Marines in the near future will carry a first-of-its kind rifle and light machine gun.

  • This Racist Youth Movement Is Melting Down Over Virginity

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA newly nominated Republican congressional candidate in Ohio says he’s not a QAnon guy. There’s just one problem: The candidate, J.R. Majewski, was repeatedly filmed talking about Q on web shows, spray-painting QAnon logos onto his lawn, and wearing QAnon merchandise.“This guy has more QAnon merchandise than basically any QAnon person I’ve ever talked to,” says Fever Dreams co-host Will Sommer, who found videos of Majewski wearing an ext

  • Luhansk region: in Bilohorivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy Russian pontoons and equipment, while the Russians flee by swimming

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022, 10:35 AM In Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, the "sweeping of the territory" continues; the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the pontoons and military equipment of the Russian troops, and some of the invaders have fled by swimming.

  • Ukraine Latest: Austin Says Putin Doesn’t Want to Take On NATO

    (Bloomberg) -- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t want to escalate the war into a full-blown conflict with NATO. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueRus