Exclusive: Amazon driver speaks out after thieves steal his delivery car

Channel 2 Action News received a video that showed two people driving off with an Amazon delivery driver’s car.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with Ardalan Karbasyoun, who said he was dropping off a package in Northwest Atlanta when it happened.

“I was doing an Amazon delivery and I was dropping off some packages and two dudes jumped in the car and took off with it,” said Karbasyoun.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The security video showed the very moment, just a few days ago.

Karbasyoun walked to his car after he dropped off some packages in the Northwest Atlanta neighborhood on Habershal Drive Northwest. That’s when two guys jumped into his car and drove off.

Karbasyoun started running after them, but it was too late.

He believes the suspects were watching him. He said police are noticing a trend.

“They said they usually do this because of the packages. They will eventually leave the car on the side of the road,” said Karbasyoun.

Karbasyoun said the last few years have been difficult for him.

“I had two back-to-back strokes on the same day. The whole left side of my body was paralyzed. Thank God, I was able to walk after a few months.”

He said since then, he’s been working non-stop to pay the bills.

“I do Doordash and Amazon for a living. I work 100 plus hours a week to be able to afford everything. Everything is so expensive nowadays,” said Karbasyoun.

Right now, he’s driving a rental car.

“I still need to get a car,” said Karbasyoun.

TRENDING STORIES:

He said moving forward, he’s taking extra safety measures while working.

“I make sure I lock my car, every time I get out of my car,” said Karbasyoun.

Police are investigating and they’re looking through the security video to try and identify those suspects.

He started a fundraiser. To donate click, here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: