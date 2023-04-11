Exclusive: Americans call Tennessee expulsions 'abuse of power,' back tougher gun laws

Tennesse state Representative Justin Pearson addresses the crowd outside of the Tennesse State House after being expelled, along with state Representative Justin Jones, for protesting gun violence on the House floor.

Count most Americans on the side of the Tennessee lawmakers who were expelled from the state legislature for protesting in support of tougher gun laws.

An exclusive USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll taken Friday through Sunday finds three-fourths of those surveyed, including more than 6 in 10 Republicans, say legislators have the right to peacefully protest at statehouses.

In the wake of school shootings, two-thirds say state legislatures should enact stricter controls on gun purchases. Tightened gun laws were backed by 40% of Republicans and 72% of independents as well as 92% of Democrats.

A risk for GOP in response to mass shootings

The findings underscore the political risks for Republicans at odds with broader public opinion on the response to a spate of mass shootings, including one at a Nashville school on March 27 that killed three children and three adults.

The Tennessee House of Representatives last week expelled lawmakers Justin Jones and Justin Pearson after they joined a protest against gun violence on the floor of the legislature. A vote to expel a third Democratic member of the "Tennessee three" failed.

In the poll, a 51% majority call the expulsions an anti-democratic abuse of power, compared with 42% who view them as an appropriate way to discipline lawmakers.

The Nashville Metro Council voted unanimously Monday to reappoint Jones to his seat. In Memphis, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to meet Wednesday to consider reappointing Pearson to his former seat as well.

Partisan divide on tolerating disruptions

That said, Americans split 49%-48% on whether a legislator who disrupts a hearing should be expelled. The divide followed partisan lines: Democrats by more than 2-1 said they should not be expelled; Republicans by nearly 2-1 said they should be.

The online poll of 1,016 adults, taken using Ipsos probability-based KnowledgePanel, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Seventy percent of those surveyed had heard of the shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville. Just 46% were familiar with the move by the Tennessee House to expel the legislators after the gun-control protest.

Most Democrats, 57%, were following that news, compared with 39% of Republicans and 46% of independents.

On Monday, another mass shooting, this time at a bank in Louisville, left five victims dead.

