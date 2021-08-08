EXCLUSIVE: Asian American runner dragged, bitten in SF

Storyful

Authorities in Victoria, Minnesota, reported fatalities after a small plane crashed into a house on August 7.Local government officials said the family were home at the time of the crash but that no one there, or on the ground, was injured. The fatalities are linked to those travelling in the aircraft, although the number of fatalities was yet to be released as of Saturday evening.The crash, which took place on Rose Street off Highway 5, prompted road closures on Saturday, according to state transportation officials.This footage shows local law enforcement and firefighters on the scene where debris is seen strewn across the site. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful