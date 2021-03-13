EXCLUSIVE: Asian man warned about attacks days before murder

"I warned him not to go to Chinatown." Pak Ho was out for his usual morning walk when police say he was robbed and knocked to the ground. Ho hit his head on the pavement and died just two days later.

Video Transcript

- [INAUDIBLE] I warned him don't go to Chinatown. I asked him if he had seen the news, and he said he didn't watch television. But I warned him that elderly Asian people were being targeted, and I really didn't think it would hit in his residential neighborhood.

DIOM LIM: Those words of warning coming from the late Pak Ho's care manager, who watched over the 75-year-old in his last few weeks of life.

- I took him last Friday to get his second COVID shot. He brought me cookies to thank me for taking him for the COVID shot.

DIOM LIM: Ho was out for his usual morning walk Tuesday, when he was, according to police, robbed and knocked to the ground by 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey. Already frail and using a cane, Ho hit his head on the pavement and died just two days later.

- He walked very unstably. He was headed downhill, and nobody would have had to push him down with the force that was used to rob him.

DIOM LIM: Bailey is described to me by Alameda County law enforcement as someone with a criminal history spanning back to 2012, including five felonies in Oakland, the most recent less than a month ago, when he allegedly broke into a senior living apartment and violently shoved and robbed a 72-year-old man. When asked about letting Bailey out on ankle monitor after his involvement in an armed robbery in San Francisco last March, District Attorney Chesa Boudin said at a press conference I was at Thursday--

CHESA BOUDIN: It was from an evidentiary standpoint a very weak case. We held him in San Francisco County Jail for 179 days. And given the state of the evidence, we could not legally, or in good conscience, hold him longer than that.

DIOM LIM: Bailey is charged with robbery and special circumstances felony murder, and currently is behind bars with no bail. Ho is survived by 3 daughters who are currently planning his funeral.

- I am deeply, deeply saddened by this.

DIOM LIM: In Oakland, Diom Lim, "ABC 7 News."