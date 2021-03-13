EXCLUSIVE: Asian man warned about attacks days before murder

"I warned him not to go to Chinatown." Pak Ho was out for his usual morning walk when police say he was robbed and knocked to the ground. Ho hit his head on the pavement and died just two days later.

Video Transcript

- [INAUDIBLE] I warned him don't go to Chinatown. I asked him if he had seen the news, and he said he didn't watch television. But I warned him that elderly Asian people were being targeted, and I really didn't think it would hit in his residential neighborhood.

DIOM LIM: Those words of warning coming from the late Pak Ho's care manager, who watched over the 75-year-old in his last few weeks of life.

- I took him last Friday to get his second COVID shot. He brought me cookies to thank me for taking him for the COVID shot.

DIOM LIM: Ho was out for his usual morning walk Tuesday, when he was, according to police, robbed and knocked to the ground by 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey. Already frail and using a cane, Ho hit his head on the pavement and died just two days later.

- He walked very unstably. He was headed downhill, and nobody would have had to push him down with the force that was used to rob him.

DIOM LIM: Bailey is described to me by Alameda County law enforcement as someone with a criminal history spanning back to 2012, including five felonies in Oakland, the most recent less than a month ago, when he allegedly broke into a senior living apartment and violently shoved and robbed a 72-year-old man. When asked about letting Bailey out on ankle monitor after his involvement in an armed robbery in San Francisco last March, District Attorney Chesa Boudin said at a press conference I was at Thursday--

CHESA BOUDIN: It was from an evidentiary standpoint a very weak case. We held him in San Francisco County Jail for 179 days. And given the state of the evidence, we could not legally, or in good conscience, hold him longer than that.

DIOM LIM: Bailey is charged with robbery and special circumstances felony murder, and currently is behind bars with no bail. Ho is survived by 3 daughters who are currently planning his funeral.

- I am deeply, deeply saddened by this.

DIOM LIM: In Oakland, Diom Lim, "ABC 7 News."

Recommended Stories

  • 7 pairs of leggings that repel lint and pet hair

    "They'll change everything you ever thought about black pants and pet hair."

  • Arrest in attack on elderly Asian American woman who blacked out

    The possibility that it was a hate crime was still under investigation, said the D.A.'s office in Westchester County, New York.

  • Protesters Chant 'F*** Priti Patel' During Sarah Everard Demonstration in London

    Demonstrators rallied in London’s Parliament Square on March 14, to protest the murder of Sarah Everard and the London Metropolitan Police’s dispersement of a vigil in her honor on March 13.Footage taken by Twitter user @PaulBrown_UK shows a crowd chanting “F*** Priti Patel,” the Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, in reference to her proposed bill to increase police presence at protest events.A London Metropolitan Police officer was charged with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Everard, who disappeared while walking home on March 3. Credit: @PaulBrown_UK via Storyful

  • After 75-year-old dies from attack, alarm increases in Oakland's Asian community

    Pak Ho, from Hong Kong, was robbed and assaulted by a man police said had a history of victimizing elderly Asian people A woman rides a bike through Chinatown in Oakland, California. Photograph: Paul Kuroda/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock A 75-year-old man from Hong Kong died in Oakland, California, on Thursday, after being robbed and assaulted by a man police said had a history of victimizing elderly Asian people. Pak Ho had been taking his early morning walk on Tuesday, authorities said, when a man approached him to forcibly rob him. In the course of the robbery, the man allegedly punched Ho, causing him to fall to the ground, hit his head and suffer a traumatic brain injury. Police on Thursday arrested Teaunte Bailey, 26, in connection with the robbery. Police said that through their investigation, they “learned that the suspect has a history of victimizing elderly Asian people”. In addition to Ho’s death, prosecutors also charged Bailey with the robbery and assault of a 72-year-old Asian man at an Oakland senior care home in February. Authorities said Bailey allegedly broke into the senior living apartment, and shoved the victim while saying “money, money” at him, before leaving with the victim’s phone and numerous other items from the home. “I’m at a loss for words,” said LeRonne Armstrong, Oakland police chief, in a statement. “Our elders should be protected, not the victim of a deadly assault.” Bailey’s arrest comes amid reports of anti-Asian violence, particularly against Asian elders, across the country. Earlier this year, an 84-year-old Thai man, Vicha Ratanapakdee, was killed in a seemingly unprovoked attack in San Francisco. Anti-Asian sentiments, fueled for years by the Trump administration’s trade war with China, exploded with the pandemic and Donald Trump’s bigoted usage of “China virus” and “kung flu”. Advocates and community organizers have called for action and more awareness of anti-Asian hate, as well as unity between different communities in the face of racial divisions. Oakland’s Chinatown, in particular, has experienced a spate of robberies and assaults in the past few weeks, including an incident in which a man shoved three individuals to the sidewalk. “It’s just been one after the other,” said Carl Chan, president of Oakland’s Chinatown chamber of commerce, to the Guardian. “It’s been so difficult.” Chan said the Bay Area’s Asian community feels unheard and unprotected, frequently complaining about the same individuals coming back into their neighborhoods to rob their stores and victimize their elders. Yet they still keep returning, and their community members keep getting hurt, Chan said. Chan is frustrated. To the community, these attacks feel like hate crimes, Chan said, even though authorities haven’t qualified any of the assaults as such – by definition, a hate crime is a crime motivated by prejudice of a certain group, and he wonders how someone could repeatedly target one community if that person was not fueled by hatred of that community. “All the crimes being committed by the same suspect, coming back over and over and over again, how can we not believe that is a hate crime?” he asked. Chan spoke briefly with Ho’s three daughters, whom he described as heartbroken and hurt over their father’s death. He said they were now especially concerned about the safety of community elders. “People are facing one pandemic, we are facing two, and this is probably worse,” Chan said. “We can take a vaccine. But when we’re Asian, we have a big target on our front, our back, everywhere.”

  • 16-year-old charged with murder in death of another teen

    A teenager shot and killed another teenager in Johnston County on Friday morning.

  • Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's push to use employee statements as evidence in U.S. extradition case

    The Canadian judge in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition case rejected her request to admit as evidence Huawei employee statements that contradict a U.S. claim she misled bankers about the company's business in Iran, a ruling said on Friday. But the judge provisionally allowed parts of an expert's report that Meng's team requested be permitted into evidence, subject to further submissions about its relevance, the ruling showed. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions.

  • This $30 Billion Deal Could Reshape the Aviation Industry

    The usually under-the-radar world of aircraft finance was thrust into the spotlight last week as AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) announced a $30 billion deal to acquire the GECAS unit of General Electric (NYSE: GE). The deal would create a powerhouse financier, but it also adds billions in new debt to AerCap's balance sheet and dilutes shareholders by giving General Electric a 46% stake. Investors initially weren't sure what to make of the transaction, sending AerCap shares up more than 10% on the rumor but down more than 5% on the news.

  • Mexico gets shipment of million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac

    Mexico received a shipment of a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Saturday. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said earlier in the week that Mexico was upping its orders from China to make up for a vaccine shortfall and would request 22 million more doses. Mexico ordered an additional 10 million doses of Sinovac, in addition to the previously ordered 10 million doses, which are due to arrive between March and May. The new order will get to Mexico between May and July, Ebrard said.

  • Freestyle skiing: China's Gu creates history with double gold in worlds

    The 17-year-old won the halfpipe gold at Buttermilk Ski Area on Friday, before excelling in windy conditions to capture gold in the slopestyle final the following day. Gu scored 84.23 on her first run, which proved to be enough for the victory on Saturday. Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was second with a score of 77.15.

  • Philippines says COVID-19 vaccination drive on track as cases surge

    The Philippines is on track with its COVID-19 inoculation drive, the head of the government's vaccine strategy said on Sunday, addressing criticisms the rollout has been slow as worries grow about a surge in new cases. The Department of Health reported 4,899 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a day after recording the largest single-day increase in more than six months with 5,000 additional infections. Carlito Galvez, who is in charge of the government's vaccine procurement programme, said almost 90% of the more than 1 million doses that arrived so far had been deployed nationwide.

  • Parents demand justice for daughter killed in car crash

    Monique Munoz was hit and killed while driving home from work three weeks ago, but the teen driving the other vehicle has yet to be charged in her death.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Video shows man save older woman during SF carjacking

    "I'm walking across the parking lot and I see this old woman being dragged across by her head, these girls are punching her and kicking," said the recent college graduate who jumped in to help.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading and distorted' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were cynically manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.

  • Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska

    The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday. Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner were closed Sunday, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper.

  • Cuomo's offices are deserted as staffers stop turning up to work amid sexual harassment allegations, report says

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo's offices are empty as his aides, many of whom believe their boss is guilty of sexual harassment, have opted to work remotely.

  • Blue Ivy Carter wins first Grammy Award, for Beyoncé's 'Brown Skin Girl' video

    The 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z won the Grammy for best video, along with her mom.