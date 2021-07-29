Exclusive-AstraZeneca exploring options for COVID-19 vaccine business, exec says

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is exploring options for the future of its COVID-19 vaccine business and expects greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.

The comments are the first time the drugmaker has publicly confirmed that it is reviewing the future of the business after a series of setbacks in its race to develop a shot for the world.

AstraZeneca agreed to work with the University of Oxford on its COVID-19 shot last year despite having no prior vaccine experience, taking on the project with a pledge not to make a profit during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are exploring different options," AstraZeneca Executive Vice President and President of the BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit Ruud Dobber said, referring to the vaccines business.

"Before year-end, we will have more clarity... if you ask me, is the vaccine business a sustainable business for AstraZeneca for the next five or 10 years, that big strategic question is under discussion."

Dobber said that AstraZeneca was committed to delivering a massive rollout of hundreds of millions of doses that were covered by current contracts.

But he added that a "small group of people reporting into Mene (Pangalos, research chief) and myself are thinking about (whether this is) a sustainable business."

"We need to have that discussion with our senior executive team, and then with the board of AstraZeneca," he said.

"We are exploring different options, but it is far too early at this stage to conclude that (process)."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely, Josephine Mason and Jan Harvey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China steps up port, driver checks after new virus cases

    Roadblocks were set up to check drivers and a disease-control official called Thursday for increased testing of workers at Chinese ports after a rash of coronavirus cases traced to a major airport rattled authorities who thought they had the disease under control. The 171 new cases of the more contagious delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing and surrounding Jiangsu province are modest compared with India and some other countries. Nanjing, a city of 9.3 million people northwest of Shanghai, has ordered tens of thousands to stay home and is carrying out mass testing while experts look for the source of the virus.

  • Weightlifter Maude Charron earns Canada's second gold medal in Tokyo

    Rimouski's Maude Charron became just the second Canadian woman ever to medal in weightlifting at the Olympics after taking gold in the 64kg event.

  • U.S. expected to keep border expulsions policy as Delta variant cases surge

    The United States is expected to delay a partial rollback of a controversial migrant expulsion policy, according to three people familiar with the matter, citing fears related to the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. The administration of President Joe Biden had planned to exempt migrant families arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border from the expulsion policy by July 31, while continuing to keep it for individuals, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters earlier this month. The partial rollback of the Title 42 policy was delayed because the Biden administration "put the brakes on it" due to concerns over the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of infections in Mexico, one of the people said.

  • 'Goddess of weightlifting' wins first gold medal for Taiwan in Tokyo, sets three Olympic records

    Setting Olympic records: Kuo, 27, competed in the 59 kilograms (130 pounds) weightlifting event and set three Olympic records, but fell short in trying to break the world record she originally set in 2019, according to Taiwan News. The victory marked Kuo's first Olympic gold medal as she had only placed sixth in London in 2012 and earned a bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

  • This Warren Buffett Pick Is Almost Guaranteed to Double Your Money Over a Decade

    Warren Buffett, one of the world's best investors, has some advice for people looking to make money in the stock market. Most people consider S&P funds to be a good indicator of the market as a whole, so Buffett is suggesting that you put your money into a fund that closely tracks the overall performance of the U.S. stock market.

  • Troubles keep growing for American Pharoah owner in bankruptcy case

    Ahmed Zayat’s legal team asks to cut ties with the owner of Triple Crown winner.

  • These Ultra-Popular Stocks May Fall 50% to 97%, According to Wall Street

    For each of the following three ultra-popular stocks, the lowest price target from an analyst on Wall Street implies downside ranging from 50% to as much as 97%! First up is one of the absolute hottest stocks since the end of 2019, biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Taking into account Moderna's insane run over the past two weeks, shares are up almost 1,700% since the end of 2019.

  • Black Man Says Bank of America Employee Refused to Cash His Insurance Check, Accused Him of Stealing and Threatened to Call the Police

    An aspect of racial profiling that probably doesn’t get talked about enough is banking while Black. It happens when a bank employee sees a Black customer looking to cash, deposit or withdraw a relatively large sum of money and believes, due to their implicit bias, that something isn’t right, so they refuse service to the customer and, in some instances, even go as far as to call or threaten to call the police.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • Why Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchanges Are Seeing A Mass Exodus

    Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges are witnessing a considerable drop-off in user counts, as traders begin to seek more fertile ground. Overall the last few months, Binance has seen its user base gradually fall in response to a series of regulatory setbacks. In late June, the UK's top financial authority — the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) — clamped down on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency spot exchange, by prohibiting the platform from undertaking any regulated activities. This is the

  • Warren Buffett Has an Easy Way for Everyday Investors to Get Rich

    You've probably heard time and time again that investing in the stock market is a great way to grow wealth over time. Or, there's a simpler way to go about building a solid investment portfolio that will serve you well for the long haul. In fact, famed investor Warren Buffett thinks one specific investment type could be the average person's ticket to making a lot of money.

  • QuantumScape Says It’s Testing 10-Layer Solid-State Battery Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the electric-vehicle battery company that went public last fall, said Tuesday it has advanced to testing 10-layer cells, a sign it’s on track in efforts to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery.QuantumScape, which counts Volkswagen AG as its biggest shareholder, is among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, which could dramatically speed up EV adoption by providing a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. It h

  • Stimulus Update: New Bill Proposes Expansion of Worker Benefits on the Heels of Child Tax Credits and COVID Relief Checks

    Last week, Representative Gwen Moore, D-Wis reintroduced the Worker Relief and Credit Reform Act, pushing for expansion on the earned income tax credit. Learn: Making the Child Tax Credit Permanent...

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on Recovering Midstream Asset Demand

    Demand for pipeline and storage assets is recovering on rising production volumes of commodities. This is brightening up the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry, putting the spotlight on Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), Shell Midstream (SHLX) & Summit Midstream (SMLP).

  • 2 5G Stocks Trading Under $5; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What happens when tech stocks slip into the penny profile? Huge potential – and solid reviews from some of the Street’s top-rated analysts. And why not? For investors, the digital tech field is a target-rich environment. Established companies and their newer competitors make headlines, and a spate of IPOs has brought new billion dollar unicorns to our attention. And with the rollout of 5G digital networks, there are more opportunities than ever in tech. And penny stocks – equities priced under $

  • If You Invested $10,000 Just Before the Last 3 Market Crashes, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    As a long-term investor, staying fully invested through a stock market crash is probably your best bet.

  • The 3 Biggest Roth IRA Mistakes I Made in My 20s

    The Roth IRA (individual retirement account) is one of the most coveted retirement accounts available -- especially since ProPublica released information about Peter Thiel's $5 billion Roth IRA. Every year, the IRS announces retirement account contribution limits. For 2021, the Roth IRA limit is $6,000 for savers under 50.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield. According to data from a book called Active Value Investing: Making Money in […]

  • Trading stocks via blockchain will be 'next big wave': wallstreetbets co-founder

    The founder of wallstreetbets has turned his attention to decentralized finance, saying stock trading via blockchain is the next big innovation.