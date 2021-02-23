Exclusive: AstraZeneca to miss second-quarter EU vaccine supply target by half - EU official

The AstraZeneca office building in Brussels

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - AstraZeneca expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply the European Union in the second quarter, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The expected shortfall, which has not previously been reported, comes after a big reduction in supplies in the first quarter and could hit the EU's ability to meet its target of vaccinating 70% of adults by the summer.

The EU official, who is directly involved in talks with the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, said the company had told the bloc during internal meetings that it "would deliver less than 90 million doses in the second quarter".

AstraZeneca's contract with the EU, which was leaked last week, showed the company had committed to delivering 180 million doses to the 27-nation bloc in the second quarter.

"Because we are working incredibly hard to increase the productivity of our EU supply chain, and doing everything possible to make use of our global supply chain, we are hopeful that we will be able to bring our deliveries closer in line with the advance purchase agreement," a spokesman for AstraZeneca said, declining to comment on specific figures.

The European Commission, which coordinates talks with vaccine manufacturers, declined to comment on the figures.

The EU official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, confirmed that AstraZeneca planned to deliver about 40 million doses in the first quarter, again less than half the 90 million shots it was supposed to supply.

AstraZeneca warned the EU in January that it would fall short of its first-quarter commitments due to production issues. It was also due to deliver 30 million doses in the last quarter of 2020 but did not supply any shots last year as its vaccine had yet to be approved by the EU.

All told, AstraZeneca's total supply to the EU could be about 130 million doses by the end of June, well below the 300 million it committed to deliver to the bloc by then.

The EU has also faced delays in deliveries of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as well as Moderna's shot. So far they are the only vaccines approved for use by the EU's drug regulator.

AstraZeneca's vaccine was authorised in late January and some EU member states such as Hungary are also using COVID-19 shots developed in China and Russia.

OUTPUT BOOST DOWN THE LINE?

While drugmakers developed COVID-19 vaccines at breakneck speed, many have struggled with manufacturing delays due to complex production processes, limited facilities and bottlenecks in the supply of vaccine ingredients.

According to a German health ministry document dated Feb. 22, AstraZeneca is forecast to make up all of the shortfalls in deliveries by the end of September.

The document seen by Reuters shows Germany expects to receive 34 million doses in the third quarter, taking its total to 56 million shots, which is in line with its full share of the 300 million doses AstraZeneca is due to supply to the EU.

The German health ministry was not immediately available for a comment.

If AstraZeneca does ramp up its output in the third quarter, that could help the EU meet its vaccination target, though the EU official said the bloc's negotiators were wary because the company had not clarified where the extra doses would come from."Closing the gap in supplies in the third quarter might be unrealistic," the official said, adding that figures on deliveries had been changed by the company many times.

The EU contracts stipulates that AstraZeneca will commit to its "best reasonable efforts" to deliver by a set timetable.

"We are continuously revising our delivery schedule and informing the European Commission on a weekly basis of our plans to bring more vaccines to Europe," the AstraZeneca spokesman said.

Under the EU contract leaked last week, AstraZeneca committed to producing vaccines for the bloc at two plants in the United Kingdom, one in Belgium and one in the Netherlands.

However, the company is not currently exporting vaccines made in the United Kingdom, in line with its separate contract with the British government, EU officials said.

AstraZeneca also has vaccine plants in other sites around the world and it has told the EU it could provide more doses from its global supply chain, including from India and the United States, an EU official told Reuters last week.

Earlier this month, AstraZeneca said it expected to make more than 200 million doses per month globally by April, double February's level, as it works to expand global capacity and productivity.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Sabine Siebold; Editing by David Clarke)

Recommended Stories

  • UN to rich nations: Don't undermine COVAX vaccine program

    The head of the World Health Organization pleaded with rich countries on Monday to check before ordering additional COVID-19 vaccine shots for themselves whether that undermines efforts to get vaccine shots to poorer nations. Wealthy nations have snapped up several billion vaccine doses while some countries in the developing world have little or none. European nations have given financial support to the U.N.-backed COVAX effort to get vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people and are considering sharing some of their own doses — though they haven't specified when or exactly how many.

  • Kleeen raises $3.8M to make front-end design for business applications easy

    Building a front-end for business applications is often a matter of reinventing the wheel, but because every business' needs are slightly different, it's also hard to automate. Kleeen is the latest startup to attempt this, with a focus on building the user interface and experience for today's data-centric applications. The service, which was founded by a team that previously ran a UI/UX studio in the Bay Area, uses a wizard-like interface to build the routine elements of the app and frees a company's designers and developers to focus on the more custom elements of an application.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Predicted When This Will Finally Be Over

    There’s a “light at the end of the tunnel,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The vaccines are here and cases are dropping. However this is no time to let your guard down, he says: New variants of COVID-19 are more transmissible, and possibly more fatal. Fauci appeared on CNN’s State of the Union this morning to discuss how to stay safe, and when this will all finally be over. Read on for his answer—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Fauci Said When We’d Be Able to Get Back to Normal Well, first that depends on what “normal” means. “It's important because if normality means exactly the way things were before we had this happen to us—I mean, I can't predict that,” said Fauci. “I mean, obviously I think we're going to have a significant degree of normality beyond what the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year that as we get into the fall and the winter, by end of the year, I agree with the president completely that we will be approaching a degree of normality. It may or may not be precisely the way it was in November of 2019, but it will be much, much better than what we're doing.” 2 Dr. Fauci Said Americans Might Have to Wear Masks into 2022 Why would we need to wear masks a full year from now? “Because it depends on the low, on the level of dynamics of virus that's in the community,” said Fauci. “If you see the level coming down really, really very low, I want it to keep going down to a baseline that's so low that there's virtually no threat or not know it'll never be zero, but a minimal threat that you will be exposed to someone who is infected. So if you combine getting most of the people in the country vaccinated with getting the level of virus in the community very, very low, then I believe you're going to be able to say, you know, for the most part, we don't necessarily have to wear a mask. But if we have a level of virus that is at that level, that it was months and months ago, like 20,000 per day is a heck of a lot better than what it's been, but that's still very high level of virus in the community. I want to see it go way down when it goes way down and the overwhelming majority of the people in the population of vaccinated, then I would feel comfortable in saying, you know, we need to pull back on the masks we don't need to have.” 3 So…Is Fauci Saying We Really Need to Wear Masks Till 2022? “I'm saying we don't know,” said Dr. Fauci about how long we’d have to wear masks. “We don't know. The president said it very, very well at the very end of this press conference, when he was in Michigan at the Pfizer plant, he said, you know, you asked me to make projections. These are just projections that are estimates. And a lot of things can happen to modify that. And that's the reason why we've got to be careful because you have variants that you need to deal with. There were so many other things that would make a projection that I give you today on this Sunday, wind up not being the case six months from now.” 4 Dr. Fauci Said It’s Terrible We’re Nearly At 500,000 COVID Deaths Of the nearly half a million COVID deaths in America, Fauci said: “It's terrible. It's really horrible. It's something that is historic. It's nothing like we've ever been through in the last hundred and two years since the 1918 influenza pandemic. People decades from now are going to be talking about this as it as a historic milestone—in the history of this country, to have these many people to have died from a respiratory-borne infection, it really is a terrible situation that we've been through and that we're still going through. And that's the reason why we keep insisting to continue with the public health measures, because we don't want this to get much worse than it already is.”RELATED: 7 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say Doctors 5 How to Survive This Pandemic Follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Virginia lawmakers vote to abolish the death penalty

    State lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation that will end capital punishment in Virginia, a dramatic turnaround for a state that has executed more people in its long history than any other. The legislation repealing the death penalty now heads to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who has said he will sign it into law, making Virginia the 23rd state to stop executions. “There's a realization that it is time to end this outdated practice that tends to bring more harm to victims' family members than providing us any comfort or solace,” said Rachel Sutphin, whose father, Cpl.

  • Wife of Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' appears in U.S. court on charges of helping him

    Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, made her initial appearance in a federal court in Washington on Tuesday, after being charged with helping her husband run his drug empire. Coronel, 31, a former beauty queen, was arrested at the Dulles International Airport on Monday. Authorities said Coronel relayed messages to help Guzman conduct drug trafficking from 2012 to early 2014, and continued delivering messages while visiting him in a Mexican prison following his February 2014 arrest.

  • Wells Fargo to Sell Asset Management Division

    The bank plans to deal the segment, which has more than $600 billion in assets under management, to two private equity firms.

  • AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter opens up about its finances

    The foundation widely seen as a steward of the Black Lives Matter movement says it took in just over $90 million last year, according to a financial snapshot shared exclusively with The Associated Press. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is now building infrastructure to catch up to the speed of its funding and plans to use its endowment to become known for more than protests after Black Americans die at the hands of police or vigilantes. This marks the first time in the movement’s nearly eight-year history that BLM leaders have revealed a detailed look at their finances.

  • Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried won’t lower flags to honor Rush Limbaugh, defying Gov. DeSantis

    Florida’s Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says she won’t lower flags at state offices under her direction to honor the late conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said Friday he will direct flags be flown at half-staff for Limbaugh, who died of lung cancer on Wednesday at age 70. Fried said in a statement she will not observe that directive ...

  • Sony's ‘Days Gone’ is coming to PC this spring

    2019 PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone will make its way to PC later this year, Sony announced on Tuesday.

  • Georgia Republican Perdue will not seek Senate return in 2022

    Former Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue, who lost his seat last month in a hotly contested run-off election, said on Tuesday he will not run again in 2022 against newly-elected Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The 71-year-old former businessman ruled out a comeback only a week after he filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission and said he was considering another run for the Senate. "This is a personal decision, not a political one," Perdue said in a statement on Twitter.

  • Johnson & Johnson says it can provide 20M vaccine doses by late March

    The company has applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization.

  • Do Institutions Own Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in Bluejay Mining plc ( LON:JAY ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large...

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Gamma Communications plc ( LON:GAMA ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF)?

    The big shareholder groups in Steadfast Group Limited ( ASX:SDF ) have power over the company. Institutions will often...

  • Bitcoin Scales $58K for First Time; YTD Gain Over 98%

    For all of 2020, bitcoin rose 305%.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • I’m 28, have no debt, 401(k), Roth IRA and $45K. My parents want me to save for a home. I want a Tesla Model 3. Who’s right?

    With the Green Act possibly on the horizon again, the Model 3 has been a temptation, especially with all the extra bonus incentives my state offers. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’

  • ‘Friends called us cheap’: Our extravagant neighbors called our adviser ‘lousy.’ So how come we’re the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you from the four husband-and-wife friends about how their different savings strategies and a shared financial adviser came between them. It is similar to my own situation, except we were the ones recommending our wealthy neighbors consult with our financial adviser.