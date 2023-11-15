Exclusive: Austin police got 2015 report on officer shooting suspect but didn't surveil him

Austin police received a report in 2015 about possible suspicious activity involving a man thought to be the shooter who killed an Austin police officer Saturday but established no link to crimes or any reason to place him under long-term law enforcement surveillance, four sources told the American-Statesman.

That revelation comes amid a sprawling investigation involving multiple Austin police divisions and the FBI, which was asked by police to help process the crime scene at a home along Bernoulli Drive because of its complexity. Police found an array of weapons and body armor inside the home, investigators said.

According to information compiled by investigators, police received what sources described to the Statesman as a vague, non-specific report that an unidentified man who lived on the same South Austin street appeared to be routinely performing physical training exercises. The caller suggested he could be linked to terrorism.

Investigators now believe that man, whom police have not named, is the same person who shot and killed SWAT officer Jorge Pastore after Pastore and other officers tried to enter a home where the shooter was reportedly stabbing family members early Saturday.

The sources told the Statesman that the 8-year-old report, which is documented in the department’s record-keeping system, was routed to the Austin Regional Intelligence Center, which investigates possible terrorism and “violent extremism” for additional investigation. However, documents describing how police responded and what investigative steps they took were expunged to comply with federal operating guidelines for such federally funded, multi-jurisdictional intelligence centers.

Those guidelines, developed by the U.S. Department of Justice, generally stipulate that information that does not result in a finding of suspected criminal activity be purged after five years.

Federal and local investigators, briefed about the investigation, said they have no evidence to suggest that the gunman was on an FBI watch list, contrary to some published reports that also were shared by the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, a statewide police union.

Police have said that they were called to a home on Bernoulli Drive early Saturday by a screaming 911 caller and found a woman nearby who reported that she had been stabbed. Police attempted to enter the home but retreated when they were met with gunfire, according to interim Police Chief Robin Henderson. SWAT officers were called for backup and forced themselves inside the home, where they were immediately fired upon, Henderson said.

Pastore and a second officer were shot. The second officer, who has not been identified, was released from the hospital Tuesday.

The investigation continues to unfold as Pastore's colleagues plan his memorial service Friday at 11 a.m. at the Circuit of the Americas, an event that is expected to draw thousands of mourners and fellow officers from across the state and nation.

Pastore was the first Austin officer to die in a line-of-duty shooting in more than a decade.

