Exclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030

Paul Lienert
·3 min read

By Paul Lienert

(Reuters) - The world's top automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production, according to a Reuters analysis of public data and projections released by those companies.

The EV investment figure, which has not previously been published, dwarfs previous investment estimates by Reuters and is more than twice the most recent calculation published just a year ago.

To put the figure in context, Alphabet, the parent company of Google and Waymo, has a market cap of $1.3 trillion.

Automakers have forecast plans to build 54 million battery electric vehicles in 2030, representing more than 50% of total vehicle production, according to the analysis.

To support that unprecedented level of EVs, carmakers and their battery partners are planning to install 5.8 terawatt-hours of battery production capacity by 2030, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and the manufacturers.

Leading the charge is Tesla, where Chief Executive Elon Musk has outlined an audacious plan to build 20 million EVs in 2030, requiring an estimated 3 terawatt-hours of batteries. Musk in late October said Tesla already is working on a smaller vehicle platform targeted to cost half as much as the Model 3 and Model Y.

While Tesla has not fully disclosed its spending plans, such exponential growth - a 13-fold increase over the estimated 1.5 million vehicles it hopes to sell this year - will come at a cost of hundreds of billions of dollars, according to a Reuters analysis of Tesla's financial disclosures and forecasts for global EV demand, and battery and battery mineral production.

Germany's Volkswagen, while lagging behind Tesla, has ambitious plans through the end of the decade, targeting well over $100 billion to build out its global EV portfolio, add new battery "gigafactories" in Europe and North America and lock up supplies of key raw materials.

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp is investing $70 billion to electrify vehicles and produce more batteries, and expects to sell at least 3.5 million battery electric models (BEVs) in 2030. It plans at least 30 different BEVs and expects to transition the entire Lexus range to battery electric over that span.

Ford Motor Co keeps boosting its spending level on new EVs - now at $50 billion - and at least 240 gigawatt-hours of battery capacity with its partners as it aims to produce around 3 million BEVs in 2030 - half its total volume.

Mercedes-Benz has earmarked at least $47 billion for EV development and production, nearly two-thirds of that to boost its global battery capacity with partners to more than 200 gigawatt-hours.

BMW, Stellantis and General Motors each plan to spend at least $35 billion on EVs and batteries, with Stellantis laying out the most aggressive battery program: A planned 400 gigawatt-hours of capacity with partners by 2030, including four plants in North America.

Read more:

The long road to electric cars

INSIGHT-Global automakers face electric shock in China

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Ben Klayman and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks fall as rise in yields overshadows earnings

    STORY: Wall Street snapped its two-day winning streak Wednesday as a rise in Treasury yields sapped momentum from the current earnings season and outweighed a surge in shares of Netflix.The Dow ended a third of a percent lower. The S&P 500 closed two-thirds of a percent lower, while the Nasdaq finished down 0.8% percent.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note touched its highest level in more than 14 years on Wednesday, as soft housing data did little to alter expectations the Federal Reserve will remain aggressive in hiking interest rates.Jay Hatfield, chief investment officer at ICAP ETF, said the rise in yields was enough to overshadow recent strong earnings."Earnings are being released, which is usually good for the markets. Earnings have been strong, as 76% of companies have beaten so far. The big companies like Netflix have done well. But the problem is that the ultra hawkish Fed has driven other central banks overseas to raise rates as well, which is causing long rates to continue to increase. And that reduces the fair value of stock market and is pressuring stocks, particularly today. That's really good earnings. But rising rates, we hit 410 on that ten year that really brought the down the market."Dow components Procter & Gamble and Travelers both rose after the companies posted better-than expected quarterly profit. But Abbott Laboratories tumbled after reporting lower-than-expected growth in international sales of medical device, hit by a strong dollar. Rate-sensitive megacap growth names such as Microsoft and Amazon.com fell amid rising yields.But shares of Netflix jumped 13% after it attracted 2.4 million new subscribers worldwide in the third quarter, more than double the consensus forecast.After the close, Tesla reported third-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates as the electric carmaker led by billionaire Elon Musk delivered fewer vehicles than expected.Tesla shares slumped as much as 7% after the results.

  • Nio stock bounces, even after Tesla CEO Elon Musk says China seeing 'burst of recession'

    The U.S.-listed shares of China-based Nio Inc. gained 0.1% in afternoon trading Thursday, after closing the previous session at the lowest price since July 2020, despite the 6.7% selloff in rival electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc.'s stock after disappointing third-quarter results. Meanwhile, shares of fellow China-based EV makers XPeng Inc. climbed 3.9% after closing Wednesday at a record low, and Li Auto Inc. hiked up 3.0% after closing Wednesday at a two-year low. The rallies come after Tesla C

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Other EV Maker Stocks Rose Today

    Investors in early stage EV companies keyed on one important factor from Tesla's earnings report.

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Tanked Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) charging network leader ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) shares are near the day's low as the market absorbs Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) third-quarter earnings report. At 3:45 p.m. ET, ChargePoint stock was down 5.3%. The market didn't react positively to Tesla's earnings report even though it revealed the company's second-most profitable quarter ever.

  • Ken Griffin Committed Millions to Funding Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ken Griffin has committed to back Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter, though the amount he pledged was less than $20 million.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecut

  • UK Tories Seek Quick Fix to Truss Chaos as Party Faces Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- The Conservative Party is desperate to draw a line under Liz Truss’s disastrous premiership, with a rapid leadership contest aimed at trying to give the winner a shot at overturning an unprecedented deficit in the polls.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stat

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Dip Again After 3Q Miss, Lackluster View

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood bought more Tesla Inc. shares as the stock tumbled after the electric-vehicle bellwether reported lackluster quarterly sales and said it will miss broad annual growth targets for the year.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next Year

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) By 24%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Dollar General Corporation ( NYSE:DG ) by taking the...

  • Forget Tesla: Here Are 2 Lesser-Known EV Stocks to Watch

    Everyone knows by now that electric vehicles (EVs) are the future and sector leader Tesla is already a world-famous brand. While those that cottoned on early to the opportunity have done well by backing Tesla, the sector presents plenty of other opportunities for investors, especially now that government policies are tilting heavily in EVs’ favor. Recent times have seen the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which contains initiatives and tax credits to help accelerate EV adoption, whi

  • Oil Edges Higher After Choppy Week as Slowdown Concerns Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained on Friday after a volatile week as concerns over a global economic slowdown continue to hang over the market.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWest Texas Intermediate ro

  • Should You Remain Confident with Your Adobe (ADBE) Shares?

    Akre Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its “Akre Focus Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Akre Focus Fund’s third quarter 2022 performance for the Institutional share class was -8.51% compared with S&P 500 Total Return at -4.88%. Performance for the trailing 12-month period ending […]

  • GoTo Talking to Alibaba, SoftBank for $1 Billion Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s largest tech company GoTo Group is in talks with its major owners for a controlled sale of roughly $1 billion of their stakes, aiming to avoid a potential stock crash when a lock-up on their holdings ends next month.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K

  • Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?

    The yen tumbled past the key psychological level of 150 to the dollar for the first time since 1990, defying Japanese policymakers' repeated threats of intervention to address excessive currency market volatility. WHAT HAPPENED SINCE JAPAN'S LAST YEN-BUYING INTERVENTION? Japan spent roughly 2.8 trillion yen ($18.6 billion) in dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention last month, when authorities acted in the markets to prop up the yen for the first time since 1998.

  • Silver Lake to Back Abu Dhabi AI Firm Bayanat’s $171 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Bayanat, a geospatial and data analytics firm owned by Abu Dhabi’s G42, is set to raise $171 million in an initial public offering backed by US private equity firm Silver Lake and the United Arab Emirates’ most valuable company. Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K

  • Exclusive-China's CATL slows battery investment plan for U.S., Mexico-sources

    The world's largest battery maker, which supplies one of every three electric vehicles, has been considering opening new plants in the United States and Mexico since earlier this year, Reuters reported previously. The planned investment in northern Mexico, South Carolina or Kentucky would be part of an expansion for CATL beyond China, where it controls almost half of the battery market, and serve major automakers who are customers, including Ford and BMW, people with knowledge of the process have said.

  • Musk says excited by Twitter deal despite overpaying

    Elon Musk on Wednesday said he was excited about his pending acquisition of Twitter Inc, although he and other investors were overpaying for the social media company. Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, was answering a question during a call after the electric vehicle maker's quarterly report. The world's richest person is pursuing the Twitter purchase after earlier trying to back out of the $44 billion deal.

  • Elon Musk reportedly told investors that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of Twitter's 7,500 workers

    Elon Musk plans to gut Twitter's workforce, which stood to get smaller even if Musk didn't buy the company, according to a report by The Washington Post.

  • SunPower CEO: Bidirectional charging 'will change the world for consumers'

    Solar energy company SunPower built its reputation on creating a reliable infrastructure to power up homes through clean energy.

  • Hertz To Leverage Palantir Foundry Operating System To Efficiently Manage Its Vehicles

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), a builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, forged a multi-year partnership to help drive operational excellence at Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) and enhance the customer experience using real-time, data-driven insights. This investment is part of Hertz's ongoing commitment to modernize its technology platforms to lead in electrification, shared mobility, and a digital-first customer experience. Also Read: Palantir Joins The Ranks

  • Elon Musk plans deep layoffs of 75% at Twitter: report

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk plans deep cuts at Twitter Inc. should he end up with the embattled company, according to a