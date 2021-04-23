Exclusive: Baidu's auto venture to invest $7.7 billion into smart cars over next five years - CEO

  • Jidu Auto CEO Xia Yiping attends an interview with Reuters in Beijing
  • Jidu Auto CEO Xia Yiping attends an interview with Reuters in Beijing
1 / 2

Exclusive: Baidu's auto venture to invest $7.7 billion into smart cars over next five years - CEO

Jidu Auto CEO Xia Yiping attends an interview with Reuters in Beijing
Yingzhi Yang, Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe
·2 min read

By Yingzhi Yang, Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe

BEIJING (Reuters) - Jidu Auto, the electric vehicle venture between China's tech giant Baidu and Chinese automaker Geely, aims to pour 50 billion yuan ($7.70 billion) into making smart cars over the next five years, Jidu's chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

Xia Yiping said Jidu would aim to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in three years, as is standard for the industry, but would make efforts to speed up that process.

Its first model would look like a "robot" and would target young customers, Xia said, adding that Jidu would analyse big market data before deciding on a final model.

"It will make you feel like it's a robot that can communicate with you with emotions," said Xia, who joined Jidu from Chinese bike-sharing firm Mobike, a company he co-founded.

The launch of the new auto company in January comes as many tech companies around the world are racing to develop smart cars after Tesla Inc's success in commercialising EV's.

Jidu plans to release a new model every year or every one-and-a-half years after the first one is launched, Xia said, without offering a sales target. It plans to hire 2,500 to 3,000 people over the next two to three years, including 400 to 500 software engineers.

The company, which is based in Shanghai and Beijing, also plans to roll out its branding in the third quarter of 2021, Xia said.

Xia said Jidu, which will use Geely's open-source electric vehicle platform to develop cars, hopes to make cars in Hangzhou Bay in China's eastern city of Ningbo, where Geely has several car plants. It plans to sell its car directly to customers to begin with, without using dealerships.

Chinese search engine company Baidu in January announced it would set up the company with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to leverage its intelligent driving expertise and Geely's car manufacturing capabilities. Baidu owns 55% of Jidu and Geely has a 45% stake in the company.

Baidu has over the years developed a swathe of smart car technologies including autonomous driving technologies, high-definition map as well as cloud. It first established its autonomous driving unit Apollo in 2017.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp and telecom firm Huawei Technologies are among other Chinese tech giants harbouring auto ambitions.

Jidu is considering using the Baidu-designed Kunlun chip in its upcoming car models.

($1 = 6.4939 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe in Beijing)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Will Drive With No One in the Driver's Seat

    Consumer Reports engineers easily tricked our Tesla Model Y this week so that it could drive on Autopilot, the automaker’s driver assistance feature, without anyone in the driver’s seat—a scenari...

  • Xi’s Next Target in Tech Crackdown Is China’s Vast Reams of Data

    (Bloomberg) -- As President Xi Jinping targets China’s massive tech giants, the big question now is how he’ll get them to share key data as part of a sweeping plan to transform the world’s second-biggest economy.Until recently, China’s megafirms like Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. have operated in a similar way to U.S. counterparts Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc., harnessing user data to refine an expanding array of digital services. Since more data leads to better products, the tech platforms often become natural monopolies -- giving them enormous wealth and power that also opens the door for abuses.More U.S. lawmakers have started calling for legislation to break up the American firms, but so far those efforts have failed to gain much traction. Europe has focused mainly on giving users more control over data and levying hefty antitrust fines against companies like Google.China, by contrast, is going further than any other country to rein its tech behemoths. Xi last month declared his intention to go after “platform” companies that amass data to create monopolies and gobble up smaller competitors. China’s regulators followed up by slapping a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba for abuse of market dominance, and gave dozens of other top internet companies a month to rectify anti-competitive practices.While part of the motivation is political, a potentially more important aspect is China’s attempt to create a market for data that unleashes its value and propels growth. Beijing is pouring money into digital infrastructure, drafting new laws on data usage and building new data centers around the country with the goal of positioning China as a leader in transforming the world economy over the next few decades.“This is not a short-term initiative -- it is a complete national refocusing on data as an economic driver,” said Kendra Schaefer, head of digital research at Trivium China, a consultancy in Beijing. “With such significant upsides, you are also potentially looking at a scenario where companies are more willing to adapt to Chinese net controls to gain access to the market.”China’s digital economy grew much faster than national gross domestic product in 2019, underscoring its significance to future growth, according to the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technology. Market research firm IDC projected that China would hold around a third of the world’s data by 2025, or roughly 48.6 zettabytes -- about 60% more than the U.S., or equivalent to more than 10 trillion DVDs.One big challenge will be how to get some of the country’s biggest holders of data on board. The bluntest way would be to seize their data outright, which some hardliners have suggested.Zhao Yanqing, a Xiamen University professor, made the case for nationalizing the data of big tech giants at a Chinese economic forum. Since China blocked foreign firms like Google and Facebook, he said, companies like Alibaba and Tencent received a benefit that should now be shared with society.“Only by establishing public ownership for platforms can we ‘tame’ capital,” Zhao said, according to a transcript published by the nationalistic news site Guancha.Still, most analysts view that as unlikely. While Xi has a long history of knocking back billionaires who could pose a threat to the Communist Party, he also wants to find a way to ensure growth is more evenly distributed among China’s 1.4 billion people. Although China is a one-party state, the party has staked its legitimacy in part on hitting targets for improved living standards -- and a booming digital economy is key to success.Nationalizing data could quickly backfire, stifling innovation at a time Xi needs technological breakthroughs as the U.S. works with allies to prevent China from obtaining advanced computer chips.“You need companies that are very competitive,” said Lizhi Liu, an assistant professor at Georgetown University who has written about data politics in China. “Nationalization of data would hurt the tech companies. If you take away the data, the companies will lose their incentive and their ability to innovate.”So Chinese officials are focused on crafting legislation on data ownership that addresses concerns from a range of competing interests. Local officials in tech hub Shenzhen might differ with antitrust bureaucrats on how much proprietary data companies must share, while security departments could clash with economic ministries on issues like data security.‘Expensive to Exploit’Much of the other work involves setting standards for datasets that are not uniform between different entities and provinces. This would allow them to be more easily used on new data exchanges such as the one recently launched in Beijing that aims to allow companies to trade anonymous proprietary data -- effectively a pilot for a national data trading system.So far similar projects set up in past years in cities like Shanghai and Guiyang in southern Guizhou province have only received tepid reception, partly because they are disconnected from each other and only hold small pools of data. While it’s crucial for big tech platforms and other private companies to buy in to the exchanges, the still-evolving regulatory framework is putting many players off.“Data in China is very fragmented and lacks common standards, which makes it difficult and expensive to exploit,” said Camille Boullenois, a consultant with Europe-based Sinolytics. “Drafting standards and encouraging cross-provincial databases will help incentivize data trade.”Until recently, Chinese lawmakers focused mostly on security. A 2017 law gave authorities the right to access to almost all private data when necessary and demanded foreign firms store data from Chinese customers locally, forcing Apple Inc. to open a data center with local officials.China’s leaders are now focused on using big data to help governments provide better services. Firefighters can use it to respond to calls quicker, while data from hospitals can help track citizens and stem the spread of Covid-19. It would form the foundation of everything from smart cities to financial regulation to surveillance operations against political dissidents.China’s government is developing a digital yuan that will compete with Ant Group Co.’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay, which together account for nearly all of the mobile-payments market, allowing the People’s Bank of China to gather enormous amounts of data on transactions. Authorities have also made significant advances with a system for measuring the social credit of companies on everything from tax payments to environmental protection to product quality.‘Still Exploring’For now, Chinese authorities have stressed they won’t force companies to hand over data. On a trip this month to the Guiyang data center, a local Communist Party official told Bloomberg News that companies are mostly concerned they will lose their competitive edge if they part ways with an essential resource.“With regard to the use, development and trade of data, we’re still exploring the mechanisms,” said Hu Jianhua, deputy director-general of Guizhou Provincial Big Data Development Administration. “For enterprises, they have the ownership of the data. We encourage them to make their data open but not force them to do so.”One possible solution is for the government to become co-investors with the companies. Bloomberg reported last month that China proposed establishing a joint venture led by the People’s Bank of China with local technology giants that would oversee the data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The Financial Times reported Friday that Ant Group Co. is resisting such a proposal, which risks facing the same obstacles as when Tencent and Alibaba reportedly refused to share data with China’s central bank several years ago after it set up credit scoring company Baihang.Data privacy is the “biggest obstacle” the government faces in dealing with the tech giants, said Angela Zhang, author of “Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism” and director of the Centre for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. “There is an inherent tension between protecting consumer privacy and promoting competition among different platforms.”Big Tech SpookedExecutives at China’s biggest companies have sought to blunt the damage from Xi’s crackdown.After the Alibaba probe wrapped up, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang told investors last week that the company will continue to work with regulators on data privacy. Earlier this month, companies including JD.com Inc. and Meituan pledged to play fair in data usage after Guangzhou antitrust regulators summoned them into a meeting. Robin Li, the head of top search company Baidu Inc., in March proposed to top Chinese lawmakers a pilot program to break up barriers in data flows among internet companies.The company reactions show they are spooked after years of limited measures to align with government policies, according to Dev Lewis, a research fellow at Digital Asia Hub in Shanghai.“Now that mirage has been lifted,” he said. “The onus is now firmly on the platform if they want to reinstate that. They need to take the initiative on the data front.”(Updates with report on central bank in 23rd paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. lawmakers back $100 billion science push to compete with China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation calling for $100 billion in government spending over five years on basic and advanced technology research and science in the face of rising competitive pressure from China. The measure, sponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Senator Todd Young and others, would also authorize another $10 billion to designate at least 10 regional technology hubs and create a supply chain crisis response program. The bill, called the "Endless Frontier Act," represents a significant effort by the government to shore up private sector and university research efforts in advanced technologies with federal funding.

  • Top Industrial Stocks for May 2021

    These are the industrial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for May 2021.

  • Giverny Capital: “Progressive Corp. (PGR) Grows Faster While Consuming Less Capital than Peers”

    Giverny Capital, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 8.68% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021, outperforming its benchmark that delivered a 6.17% gain in the same period. You can view the fund’s top […]

  • U.S. and Other Countries Double Down On Climate Pledges At Earth Day Summit

    The United States and two other countries hiked their targets for slashing greenhouse gas emissions at a global climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden

  • Exclusive: Texas energy fund shuts, founder says millions squandered

    The founder of a Texas oil and gas investment firm that raised about $31 million shut the business this month and acknowledged in a Reuters interview that he had squandered investors' cash on "bad" and "non-arm's-length" deals. Christopher Bentley, who founded Bellatorum Resources LLC in 2016 and raised funds from about 150 wealthy individuals, closed its doors on April 9 and contacted U.S. prosecutors. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice are reviewing the company's records, Bentley said in the interview on Tuesday.

  • Volkswagen Talagon debuts in China as VW's largest SUV yet

    Yes, the Atlas is huge, but the new VW Talagon is bigger. U.S. buyers shouldn’t get too worked up about this reveal, though — the Talagon was just revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show in China, and VW hasn’t given any indication that it will be available for sale outside of Asia yet. Despite it growing 4.5 inches in length over the Atlas, the Talagon is still based on VW’s MQB Evo platform.

  • 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now at a Discount

    All of these factors create a bullish outlook and might make some investors consider buying strong growth stocks that have yet to fully recover from mid-February's tech and growth selloff...

  • Tesla Is Not One Of Two Companies That Will Reach $2 Trillion Next

    Analysts are already calling for two S&P 500 companies, Microsoft and Amazon, to be the next to reach a market value of $2 trillion or more.

  • Arrival Looks Attractive Among Commercial Electric Vehicle Names

    With 500 different electric vehicle (EV) models expected to be available globally by 2022, the consumer EV segment has become fiercely competitive. On a relative basis, the commercial EV segment looks attractive. One company in the commercial EV segment that might be worth considering is Arrival Group (ARVL). The company was recently listed through an SPAC business combination and might still be flying under the radar. It may be a good time to take a deeper look into the business. Looking at the industry, the global commercial EV market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1% through 2028. Clearly, there is a big opportunity and it seems that Arrival is well positioned to benefit. The Bull Case For Arrival Within the commercial EV industry, Arrival is likely to have a diversified product offering. In the current year, the company plans to unveil the electric bus, with production expected to commence in Q4 2021. In the coming year, the electric and large electric vans are scheduled to be launched. Therefore, the company has an attractive product pipeline and as the order book swells, stock re-rating is likely. Currently, Arrival has an order book worth $1.2 billion from United Parcel Service (UPS). The order is for 10,000 units, with an option for an additional 10,000 electric vans. UPS has an automotive fleet size of 120,000 vehicles, therefore, this might be just the beginning of the order inflow from the delivery company. Another reason to like Arrival is the fact that the company has secured a strategic investment of €100 million from Hyundai and Kia Motors. This is a validation of the company’s technology and software innovation. This strategic collaboration could also help Arrival make inroads into emerging markets. Recently, Cowen & co. initiated coverage on Arrival with an “Outperform” rating and a price target of $28.50. A key reason for Cowen being bullish is the company’s micro-factory approach to manufacturing. To elaborate, the company is using existing warehouses as micro-factories. The company estimates that it would require six months to build a micro-factory, with a capital expenditure of $44 million. With a low capital requirement and a low break-even point, the micro-factory could be a game-changer. In terms of volume, a single micro-factory can produce 10,000 vans on an annual basis. A big advantage here is that Arrival can quickly expand to new geographies. Over the next two years, the company plans to set up micro-factories across the U.S. and European Union. It’s worth noting that the company has gross proceeds of $660 million after the closure of the SPAC business combination. More than 10 micro-factories could be constructed using these proceeds over the next few years. Another advantage of micro-factories is customization. A micro-factory can cater to one large customer for specific van requirements. This is likely to differentiate the company from its peers. In terms of financial projections, Arrival has guided for revenue of $1 billion for FY2022. Revenue is expected to accelerate to $14.1 billion by FY2024. An important point to note is that the company is headquartered in the U.K. The country has an ambitious target of banning petrol and diesel cars by FY2030. Therefore, growth for the EV industry is likely to be strong over the coming decade. The revenue projections should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt, but there is little doubt that the company’s growth will be robust. Stock Analysis And Ratings Arrival scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system. This implies that the stock is among the top 21% of stocks with the strongest chances of outperforming market expectations. The Smart Score analyzes stocks based on factors extracted from eight unique datasets. (See Arrival Group stock analysis on TipRanks) Concluding Views Arrival seems well positioned to benefit from positive industry tailwinds. After the business combination, the company is well financed for expansion. Last month, the company announced its second U.S. micro-factory in Charlotte, North Carolina, and once production and delivery commence, the stock is likely to trend higher. Additionally, new orders for vans and buses are another potential trigger for stock upside. ARVL has corrected from listing highs of $24.90 to current levels of around $15, but current price levels could provide a good opportunity to accumulate stock. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Huge global disparities in electric car ownership - study

    Europe and China dominate the world market for electric cars, but there are still very few electrified vehicles on the roads in large markets like Russia, South America and Africa, according to a study conducted by the Munich Mobility Show. Europe sold more new electrified vehicles than China for the first time in 2020 and between them the two markets are home to more than 70% of the 9.9 million electrified cars sold so far, the study shows. Sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the European Union almost trebled to over 1 million vehicles last year, accounting for more than 10% of overall sales.

  • Israeli police say dozens arrested in Jerusalem clashes

    Israeli police say 44 people were arrested and 20 officers were wounded in a night of chaos in Jerusalem, where security forces separately clashed with Palestinians angry about Ramadan restrictions and Jewish extremists who held an anti-Arab march nearby. Tensions have spiked in recent days in Jerusalem, which has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • Tucker Carlson's college yearbook entry referenced groups that appear to be named after Harvey Milk's killer and an anti-gay GOP senator

    Trinity College confirmed to The Wrap the authenticity of the yearbook entry, which listed the "Dan White Society" and the "Jesse Helms Foundation."

  • A COVID triple-mutant found in India could be much more deadly, and may be resistant to existing vaccines

    Researchers are describing it as an "immune escape variant," as vaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID can be infected.

  • The clumsy punishment of a high-ranking NC Republican woman

    For a party that has some problems with women, it wasn’t a good look.

  • Time running out for missing Indonesian submarine as U.S. joins search

    BANYUWANGI/DENPASAR, Indonesia (Reuters) -Rescue teams from several countries were battling against time on Friday to find a missing Indonesian Navy submarine lost in the Bali Sea with 53 crew, which would be rapidly running out of oxygen if not already crushed by water pressure. Search helicopters and more navy ships left Bali and a naval base in Java at first light heading to the area where contact was lost with the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill. "The main priority is the safety of the 53 crew members," President Joko Widodo said late on Thursday.

  • One dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer's vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 that lasts at least 10 weeks

    One dose of a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine reduced COVID-19 infections by 65%. Two doses of Pfizer's shot reduced infections by 90%.

  • Madonna's daughter Lola Leon opens up about how she is (and isn't) just like us

    Madonna is her mother. Timothée Chalamet was her first boyfriend. Lourdes Leon, a.k.a. Lola, talked to Vanity Fair about growing up famous.